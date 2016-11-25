Amazon reviewers skewer Trump’s fancy Christmas ornament

Earlier this week, Donald Trump launched a Christmas ornament modeled after the president-elect’s signature “Make America Great Again” hat.

Its cost? $149. The profit goes to a joint fundraising committee for Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee.

“Friend, I’ve got just the gift for you and every President-Elect Trump fan on your Christmas list,” Trump’s campaign wrote to supporters. “We’ve created a collectible Make America Great Again Christmas ornament in the shape of the classic red MAGA hat, finished with 14k gold.”

The message continued: “President-elect Trump loves Christmas and makes a point of proudly saying ‘Merry Christmas’ every chance he gets. This collectible ornament commemorates Trump’s commitment to the Christmas spirit and will be a great addition to your family’s tree this year.”

But many of the reviewers on the product’s Amazon page disagreed, and came up with some biting satire to pan the celebrity businessman’s campaign:

— One Star. “It tried to put my nativity figures into an internment camp. Would not buy again.”

— A Real Bigly Item. “It called Mary a nasty woman, told Joseph to go back where he came from, built a wall around the manger, and then when you press it it sings ‘I’m Dreaming Of A Totally White Christmas.’”

— Not What I Wanted. “Every autumn my family chooses a new ornament to go onto our holiday tree. This year it was between this ornament and another one that is less flashy, less gaudy, and just overall nicer. During our family meeting we overwhelmingly chose the other ornament but somehow we still ended up with this one. We’re not sure what happened.”

— This isn’t what we ordered. WTH? “My office puts up a tree every year and we pool resources to get a really nice ornament, usually on the pricey side. For example, 8 years ago we got a really nice, hand crafted ornament from Hawaii. We liked it so much, we decided to get another one just like it 4 years later. Well, this year we all got together and chose a sedate, classy ornament from a shop in New York. My New York friends swore by their work and so we voted and chose it.

But then this red and gold POS showed up in the mail and we can’t figure out why! We went through the vote hat again and we definitely voted for the New York piece with overwhelming numbers. I’m a bit worried that our manager, who thinks he’s special and soooo sELECTIVE, might have gone over our heads and ordered this one instead.

It turns out we can’t get a refund and now we’re stuck with the ugly thing. We put it on the side of the tree facing the wall, but it must be bewitched or something because it keeps reappearing at the top of the tree every morning! We found our angel topper in the corner crying. We don’t know what happened and she says she’s afraid to tell us.

— Yuge ornament. “Despite ordering a more reasonable ornament, this one arrived. It. Is. Yuge. It’s absolutely yuge. It’s the biggest ornament. Yuge.

I hung it on my tree, but it is so yuge that it has totally unbalanced my whole tree. No matter where I hang it, the tree leans waaaaaay over to the far right.”

— One Star. “The angel on top of my tree just hired a lawyer.”