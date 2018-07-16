Amazon Prime Day 2018: 25 best deals for under $25

Amazon Prime Day 2018 is finally here -- and from the looks of it, the sales

Amazon Prime Day 2018 is finally here -- and from the looks of it, the sales are better than they've ever been.

The retailer, which analysts estimate will earn nearly $1.2 billion more than the year before, is offering a 36-hour blowout sale on products ranging from electronics, home goods to even clothing items. And while there will be over one million deals available to choose from on the site, if you're a savvy shopper, you will probably head straight for deals marked under a certain price.

From household essentials to smaller electronics, you may be surprised to learn there are a few too-good-to-be-true items lurking in the "under $25" section. However, if you aren't aware of the awesome affordable deals available on Prime Day scroll down for the best deals under $25.



