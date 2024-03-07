Amazon last-mile delivery facility coming to Jackson, construction underway

Construction on the newly announced Amazon Last Mile Delivery Facility located off of Highway 223 and Lager Lane is underway in Jackson, Tenn. on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

In yet another major industry investment for the Jackson-Madison County area, Amazon will establish a last-mile delivery facility off Highway 223 and Lager Lane in Jackson.

Though construction on the 65,000-square-foot facility commenced in February, when the facility will be operational is yet to be determined.

The last-mile delivery model represents the final leg of a delivery's transport.

In a press release from the Greater Jackson Chamber Wednesday, Amazon's Senior Manager of Economic Development Jessica Breaux shared that the facility will allow the company to better serve West Tennesseans.

"We’re grateful for our partnership with the city of Jackson, Madison County, and the economic development team at the Greater Jackson Chamber that have helped make this happen," Breaux said. "We look forward to sharing more details about this facility and the good jobs we’ll offer in the future."

Several existing fulfillment centers are in Nashville, Memphis, Charleston, Murfreesboro, Chattanooga, and Lebanon. With a corporate office in Nashville, Amazon employs 24,000 Tennesseans in both full and part-time positions.

The company has invested $20.5 billion into Tennessee infrastructure projects and employee compensation since 2010.

The exact dollar amount of Jackson's facility investment has not been disclosed by Amazon.

In October 2023, Amazon opened a fulfillment center in Alcoa, just south of Knoxville. Construction and start-up costs of the three million square foot facility cost about $200 million.

The facility's establishment comes as a result of private and public sector partnerships and through the contributions of Gary A. Taylor Investment Company, a longstanding leader in retail and commercial development.

In the press release, both Jackson Mayor Scott Conger and Madison County Mayor AJ Massey shared their excitement for the new development. They emphasized the importance of such partnerships and how Jackson-Madison County continues to be a hub for new corporate investments.

Sarah Best is a reporter for The Jackson Sun.

