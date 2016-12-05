Amazon Go: Grocery Shopping Without Checkouts

Imagine grocery shopping without lines, cashiers and registers.
That’s what Amazon Go customers will experience soon, Amazon announced in a trailer Monday.
Amazon Go is not your typical supermarket. Instead, customers use the Amazon Go app to shop and all they'll need is an Amazon account, a supported smartphone and the app.
“Amazon Go is a new kind of store with no checkout required,” Amazon said on its site. “We created the world’s most advanced shopping technology so you never have to wait in line. With our Just Walk Out Shopping experience, simply use the Amazon Go app to enter the store, take the products you want, and go!”
How it Works:
Use the Amazon Go app to enter the store.
Take the products you want and they will automatically be added to your bill. If you change your mind and put it back on the shelf, the item gets automatically taken off your cart.
“Our checkout-free shopping experience is made possible by the same types of technologies used in self-driving cars: computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning,” said Amazon. “Our Just Walk Out technology automatically detects when products are taken from or returned to the shelves and keeps track of them in a virtual cart.”
After customers leave the store, Amazon Go charges them for the groceries on their Amazon account and sends along the receipt.
The store will sell regular grocery items like bread and milk as well as artisanal cheeses and locally made chocolates. It will also offer ready-to-eat meals, fresh snacks and “chef-designed” Amazon Meal Kits, which include ingredients needed to make a meal for two in about 30 minutes.
The idea for Amazon Go started four years ago, the company says. The first store will be in Seattle. The roughly 1,800 square feet retail space is currently open to Amazon employees part of the beta program, and will open to the public in early 2017.
