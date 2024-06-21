Amazon driver’s disgusting act stuns California family

A Riverside homeowner made a disturbing discovery when he looked at his doorbell camera footage earlier this week.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when a driver making a delivery at the residence decided to relieve himself.

“I got an Amazon package delivery yesterday … the driver shows up … scans the package and then turns around … and decides to urinate right in front of my camera. Completely exposed while my family was home,” Derek Bowen said.

Edited image from video shows Amazon driver who urinated on home

The video shows a man dressed in a black and blue Amazon-style vest unzipping his pants as he looks at his cell phone. He is then seen urinating on the front porch.

Bowen said he was showing his daughter how to operate the doorbell camera when he first saw the video.

“We were just kind of going through videos … and then, boom! An Amazon driver pees on my door. Disgusting, terrible. He peed on the bikes too,” Bowen said.

Bowen sarcastically thanked Amazon for “sending drivers to pee on my front door.”

About a year ago a Calabasas woman said an Amazon driver stole “a very large check” while delivering packages and then jogged back to his van before driving away.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the man had been arrested in that case.

Amazon told KTLA they are looking into the incident and will take swift action pending additional information.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.