Amazon driver kills 17-year-old carjacker in Cleveland, reports say

An Amazon delivery driver shot and killed an alleged 17-year-old carjacker in Cleveland over the weekend, prompting an investigation, according to multiple reports.

The Amazon employee was approached by the teen around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Cleveland police told WKYC. The individual attempted to carjack the Amazon driver at gunpoint, according to the Cleveland, Ohio-based TV station.

The carjacker got behind the wheel of the Amazon driver's vehicle and tried driving off, but he eventually crashed, police said. The Amazon employee shot the suspect at some point during the incident, WKYC reported.

USA TODAY contacted Cleveland police on Monday but did not receive an immediate response.

Alleged carjacker identified as 17-year-old male, reports say

The carjacker was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WOIO. Cleveland police are continuing to investigate, the TV station reported.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the alleged carjacker as a 17-year-old male, WOIO said.

Police did not identify the Amazon delivery driver or say if he is being charged with any crime.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Amazon driver in Cleveland kills 17-year-old carjacking suspect