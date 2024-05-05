Amazon driver fatally shoots person trying to steal vehicle at gunpoint, Ohio cops say

Police in Ohio are investigating after they say someone attempted to steal an Amazon delivery vehicle and the driver fatally shot them, news outlets report.

It happened around 4 p.m. May 4 in Cleveland, according to WJW. Police said the suspect tried to carjack the Amazon delivery driver’s vehicle.

The suspect was armed with a gun, and at some point there was an altercation between the driver and the suspect, during which the driver shot the suspect, police told WKYC. The suspect tried to drive away in the vehicle and crashed shortly after.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, WOIO reported.

McClatchy News reached out to Amazon and the Cleveland Division of Police for more information but did not immediately hear back.

“We are saddened to learn of this tragic incident and are working closely with law enforcement as they investigate,” a statement from Amazon to WJW said.

