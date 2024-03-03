Amazon commercial features Fall River; Restaurant Week lineup unveiled: Top stories

As we kick off a new week, let's take a look back at the week that was.

Top stories this past week included:

Robin Murphy, convicted of killing her lover in the infamous Fall River “Satanic cult murders,” is again asking the Massachusetts Parole Board for her release. A parole board hearing is set for March 5.

The latest Greater Fall River real estate report, featuring a classic Greek Revival in Westport that sold for $675,000. The home on Reed Road was built in 1870, and exudes old-world charm, with beautiful wood flooring and woodwork. It has four spacious bedrooms, a modernized kitchen, and updated bathrooms. Check out this property, as well as other recent top-sellers.

These were the most read stories of the week on HeraldNews.com:

A new commercial for Amazon pitches life and jobs in Fall River — and birdwatching?

When you think of Fall River, do you think of birdwatching?

Amazon does.

A recent ad for the online retail giant pitches Fall River as the home of "historic charm, great birdwatching, and an Amazon warehouse.”

Two performers use binoculars in a birdwatching-themed ad for Amazon set in Fall River. It was filmed at Heritage State Park on the city's waterfront.

Take a look at how Fall River is featured in the commercial.

A real estate developer flipped the Sacred Heart Church for over $2M

After purchasing the former Sacred Heart Church at 160 Linden St. from the Diocese of Fall River for $499,000 last September, local real estate company Roll the Dice LLC has flipped the property for $2.05 million.

They recently sold the building to Sacred Heart Lofts LLC.

Sacred Heart Church in Fall River, seen from Linden Street.

Here are the plans for the property.

From the Archives: Visit vintage Fall River, Lincoln Park, and Lizzie Borden on stage

In our From the Archives feature, Herald News Photographer and Photo Editor Colin Furze takes a trip into The Herald News' archives to share scenes from the Fall River of yesteryear.

For the latest From the Archives, we've got vintage Fall River scenes from all over the city, plus a quick stop at Lincoln Park, and even a Lizzie Borden play.

Undated

Take a quick trip into history, with From the Archives.

Fall River Restaurant Week lineup unveiled. There's two dozen tasty options for dining deals.

If you're looking for some fun dinner plans for March, look no further.

The third annual Fall River Restaurant Week is gearing up to be the biggest showing yet.

Starting Friday, March 15, a total of 24 city eateries will be serving up a smorgasbord of dining experiences at affordable prices during the 10-day event.

Check out the line-up, right here.

Fall River ice cream shop not returning for 2024 summer season

After nearly two years of serving up sweet treats, it appears that Nonno's Ice Cream Shoppe won't be returning for another summer season.

In this 2022 file photo, owner Steve "Nonno" Serio works in the area where ice cream is made at Nonno's Ice Cream Shoppe in Fall River.

The building on Seabury Street that houses the family-run ice cream joint was listed for sale this past week.

