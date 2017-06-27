Amazon's Delivery Drones Could Take Off from Beehive-Like 'Airport'

If Amazon's package-carrying drones ever become a reality, they may one day pick up deliveries from beehive-shaped buildings strategically placed in cities around the world, according to a patent application filed by the company.

The patent, published online on June 22, describes something called the "multi-level fulfillment center for unmanned aerial vehicles," demonstrating how Amazon plans to take package delivery to the next level.

These days, Amazon's warehouses "are typically large-volume single-floor warehouse buildings," located on the outskirts of cities, the company wrote in the patent, which was filed in 2015. However, "these locations are not convenien[t] for deliveries into cities where an ever-increasing number of people live," Amazon said. [9 Totally Cool Uses for Drones]

If these warehouses could be built in cities, it would decrease delivery time for Amazon customers who live and work there, the company said. But, because real estate is limited in downtown areas, Amazon proposed a work-around: It could build a futuristic high-rise that would store retail items and serve as a base and airport for drones delivering customer orders.

The patent describes how the building would have multistoried platforms for drone landings and takeoffs. Just in case a drone ran out of power or malfunctioned, the company would place an "impact dampener," such as foam or a net, in strategic areas, Amazon said.

The company would stock the beehives' shelves the old-fashioned way — that is, by arranging freight delivery via trucks, rail or ships. Then, human personnel and robotic devices would unload and then later package orders, according to Amazon.

Moreover, if customers were to have time to stop by the center, they could access their orders at self-service locations, including lockers or staffed pickup rooms, according to the patent.

But the building's main reason for existing — for drone takeoff and delivery— steals the show. After an order is packaged, an "internal transport robot" — which could be a robot, elevator, conveyer belt or some sort of lifting mechanism — would move one of the drones from a holding area to a platform used for charging and takeoff, the patent said.

This step is key: It brings the drone to a higher location for liftoff, which saves the drone power because it takes energy to ascend to cruising altitude, according to the patent. The high takeoff platform will also take the constant "whirring" sound of drones away from street level, somewhat reducing noise pollution for pedestrians, the patent said.