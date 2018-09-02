Amazing drone photos of abandoned bikes in China

These remarkable drone shots show the mesmerizing life cycle of bikes in China.

French-born photographer Mathias Guillin, 49, lives and works in Shanghai — where he took these stunning pictures with his drone.

His hypnotic photographs show thousands of bikes that have been abandoned in such a way as to make them look like massive tulip fields.

Shared bikes have flooded the Chinese streets, with over 1.5 million bikes in Shanghai alone.

Dubbed the Uber for bikes, Bluegogo has had to backpedal after going bankrupt late last year, leaving up to 700,000 bikes locked and unusable.

Mathias said: “I like graphic, structured pictures. So any shot with these clear lines are my favorites.”

“The companies have saturated the streets of Shanghai with these bicycles, and the government is removing them and storing them.

“It is sad to see such a waste of resources. Some of the bikes are piled up and probably not reusable in the future.” (Caters News)

Photography by Mathias Guillin

