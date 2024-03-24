'Amazing' Dress for Success event illustrates 'why we do this work'
'Amazing' Dress for Success event illustrates 'why we do this work'
'Amazing' Dress for Success event illustrates 'why we do this work'
Plus: other favorites on mega-sale right now, including sneakers, tops, shorts and more.
An official assigned to the game got her master's degree at Chattanooga.
SAG-AFTRA announced on Friday night that its members approved new three-year contracts for voice actors working in TV animation. The contracts define voice actor as a term that "only includes humans" and set protections around AI, along with wage increases.
Amazon's Spring Sale has discounts on Sony, Bose, Apple — and Prime membership can save you even more on select items.
It's here! Don't miss your chance to shop the new collection before everything sells out.
Baskets and boxes and bins, oh my! These chic organizers will have your home looking tidier in a snap.
Score savings of up to 75% on top brands like Apple, Keurig, iRobot and more.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
A construction loan is a short-term home loan for building your own house, and there are several types. Learn how construction loans work.
The 'Real Housewives' star is among 47,000 devotees, who praise their breathability and secure fit.
It'll get rid of fuzz and pills in seconds, fans say, ensuring your favorites are in tip-top shape when cold temps return.
It's finally here — Scott Pianowski offers a complete blueprint to crushing your fantasy baseball drafts and building successful teams for the 2024 MLB season.
The Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024 will run from March 20 through March 25. Here's are the best tech deals we could find.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon examines the new faces in new places after a score of wide receivers signed to new teams.
Looking for some top-of-the-line electric lawn equipment? Tons of Greenworks tools are discounted right now for the Amazon Big Spring Sale!
It 'feels flirty and youthful but not childish,' says one of over 10,000 5-star fans.
The former lottery pick is making an impact in Dallas after years rife with shooting slumps and injury woes that once left him labeled a bust.
Looking to save on lawn mowers, garden tools and more? Check out these great deals from the Amazon Big Spring Sale.
What’s been billed as a Windows event is, predictably, focused on AI efforts, with Copilot taking the wheel. The new Surface Pro 10 for Business and Surface Laptop 6 for Business both sport a devoted Copilot key wedged between the Alt key and arrows. In a post published this morning, Surface general manager Nancie Gaskill writes, “The new Copilot key on Surface Laptop 6 makes accessing the power of AI even easier, with a quick button press to invoke Copilot in Windows to help customers to plan their day, find a document using natural text, analyze a website and more with commercial data protection built in.”
Regardless of what changes, there’s no doubt we live in a world where, thanks to the iPhone, the most important computer in people’s lives is the one in their pocket.