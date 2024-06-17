Amateur radio “Field Day” June 22 and 23 at National Guard Center in Watertown

Members of the Lake Area Radio Klub (LARK) will participate in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise, June 22-23, at the National Guard Emergency Readiness Center just off Highway 20. This event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend. The best time to visit is between 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 22.

Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of amateur radio. For more than 100 years, amateur radio - also called ham radio - has allowed people from all walks of life to experiment with electronics and communications techniques, as well as provide a free public service to their communities during a disaster or emergency, all without needing a cell phone or the Internet. Field Day demonstrates ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent communications network. More than 30,000 people from thousands of locations participated in Field Day 2023 activities making over 1.25 million contacts.

"Sometimes it takes awhile to receive a call back," said Tony Cuttone, spinning the dial on his ham radio rig. He has been a licensed ham radio operator since 1992. He is one of some 750,000 license ham radio operators in the U.S., a number larger than what it was 40 years ago, he said.

“It’s easy for anyone to pick up a computer or smartphone, connect to the Internet and communicate, with no knowledge of how the devices function or connect to each other,” said David Isgur, communications manager for the American Radio Relay League, the national association for Amateur Radio. “But if there’s an interruption of service or you’re out of range of a cell tower, you have no way to communicate. Ham radio functions completely independent of the Internet or cell phone infrastructure. It can interface with tablets, smartphones, and be set up almost anywhere in minutes. That’s the beauty of Amateur Radio during a communications outage.

“Hams can literally throw a wire in a tree for an antenna, connect it to a battery-powered transmitter, and communicate halfway around the world,” Isgur said. “In today’s electronic do-it-yourself (DIY) environment, ham radio remains one of the best ways for people to learn about electronics, physics, meteorology, and numerous other scientific disciplines. In addition, amateur radio is a huge asset to any community during disasters or emergencies if the standard communication infrastructure goes down.”

Anyone may become a licensed Amateur Radio operator. There are around 750,000 licensed hams in the United States, as young as 9 and as old as 100. And with clubs such as Lake Area Radio Klub, it’s easy for anybody to get involved right here in Watertown. For more information about Field Day or Amateur Radio, visit www.w0wtn.org or www.arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Lake Area Radio Klub to hold Field Day in Watertown, South Dakota