Amash announces late entry into Senate race — as a Republican

Justin Amash, a former congressman from West Michigan, announced Thursday he'll officially make a late entry into the race for the state's open U.S. Senate seat. Despite having identified at times as an Independent and Libertarian, Amash said on social media he'll be vying for the Republican nomination.

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, I-Cascade Township, holds a constituent meeting in Grand Rapids in 2019.

Amash, 43, teased a potential run in January, forming an exploratory committee to weigh a run this fall.

"We live in the greatest country on earth, but the ideals that have made it great are increasingly taken for granted. People often feel helpless and hopeless, unheard and ignored by Washington, and trapped between opposing forces who reject America’s principles or don’t understand them," Amash wrote in a lengthy post Thursday.

The seat is up for grabs in November after U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, announced in early 2023 she wouldn't seek another term. Stabenow was first elected in 2000, defeating the last Republican to represent Michigan in the Senate, Spencer Abraham.

Since her announcements, candidates from both parties have tossed their hats in the ring. Like Amash, two other former congressmen, Mike Rogers and Peter Meijer, are seeking the Republican nomination. Businessman Sandy Pensler is also among the Republican hopefuls.

On the Democratic side, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Lansing, is considered the frontrunner for the party's nomination but faces challenges from actor Hill Harper and others.

It's relatively late in the game to enter the race — candidates have to submit at least 15,000 valid signatures by April 23 to qualify for the primary ballot, according to the Michigan Secretary of State's Office. For comparison, Rogers entered the race in September, and Meijer in November.

Amash also faces questions about running as a Republican. He made headlines in 2019 when he announced he was leaving the party, saying the country was engaged in a "partisan death spiral." He didn't seek re-election to his Grand Rapids-area congressional seat the following year.

Amash has been a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, likely the Republican presidential nominee. Amash voted to impeach former Trump in 2019, over allegations he abused his office by asking the Ukrainian government to investigate a political rival, now-President Joe Biden.

Amash was applauded by many in his district for bucking partisan trends, but also faced scrutiny. Before he left the party, the House Freedom Caucus, of which Amash was a founding member, voted to condemn him, Politico reported.

In his announcement, Amash indicated he wasn't going to change his approach.

"What we need is not a rubber stamp for either party, but an independent-minded senator prepared to challenge anyone and everyone on the people’s behalf."

Amash, of Cascade Township, served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011 to 2021, representing the former 3rd Congressional District.

— Contact Arpan Lobo: alobo@freepress.com. Follow him on X (Twitter) @arpanlobo.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Amash announces late entry into Senate race — as a Republican