Amarillo police make several arrests during human trafficking operation

The Amarillo Police Department (APD) made 13 arrests in connection to a human trafficking operation this past weekend, police announced Thursday.

On April 26 and 27, APD conducted a prostitution/human trafficking operation in Amarillo. Over the two-day operation, multiple arrests were made. "Our officers interview all the women arrested to determine if they were or are being trafficked and gives them information on help and resources in the Amarillo community," APD said.

Nine people were arrested on prostitution charges, one person was arrested on a charge of prostitution with one or two previous convictions, and three people were arrested on charges for solicit prostitution/other payor, APD said.

