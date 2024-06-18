Amarillo police seek info on Wonderland burglary, suspect

A recent burglary at the Wonderland Amusement Park is the Amarillo Crime Stoppers' Crime of the Week.

On Tuesday, June 11, officers with the Amarillo Police Department went to Wonderland, located at 2601 Dumas Dr., for a reported burglary. Officers found that an unknown suspect had burglarized multiple buildings on the property.

The suspect is described as possibly a white or Hispanic man who was wearing a dark colored hoodie, tan backpack, gloves and a mask. Police said the suspect left the scene with several credit card terminals.

The Amarillo Police Department is seeking any information about a suspect in a burglary that took place June 11 at Wonderland Amusement Park. The suspect, described as possibly a white or Hispanic man wearing a dark colored hoodie, tan backpack, gloves and a mask, left the park with several credit card terminals.

Anyone who may have information on this incident or the suspect is asked to contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. An anonymous tip that leads to an arrest or the recovery of stolen property could earn a reward up to $1,000. Tips can also be submitted by visiting amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

