Amarillo police gives more details of officer-involved shooting

The Amarillo Police Department held a news conference Thursday evening to give details of an officer-involved encounter that happened Wednesday night that resulted in 61-year-old Larry Dean Woolsey being shot and killed by police.

Woolsey had been taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, as previously reported, where he later died.

According to Homicide Commander Lt. James Clements, a woman called 911 stating that a man was pointing a long rifle at her and her family. As officers arrived on the scene, they observed Woolsey, from the description that was given to police earlier. Officers saw that Woolsey seemed to be carrying a long rifle. As officers approached Woolsey, they gave commands to drop the rifle several times while Woolsey had his back to the officers. Officers allege that he turned around quickly, with the object raised in his hands toward the officers, which made the officers fear for their lives. They then fired at Woolsey.

Homicide Commander Lt. James Clements gives an update on Wednesday night's officer-involved shooting at a news conference Thursday at the Amarillo Police Station in downtown Amarillo.

After rendering first aid, the object that was identified previously as a possible rifle was discovered to be a Sawzall tool. It was stressed that this incident happened on a dark street.

“The Sawzall tool would be described as a long tool with trigger type of handle, with a long blade that did have the appearance of a rifle from a distance by these officers,” Clements said. “This person caused the family to call to think this was a long rifle, and when officers approached the actions of the subject, the officers also considered that to be a weapon and a long rifle.”

Clements stressed that the incident was still under investigation and will be reviewed thoroughly.

Amarillo Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld said that the case would be brought to the district attorney’s office for an outside review of the incident and estimated that it might take a few weeks, depending on how long it takes to investigate the incident. Both officers involved in the incident were described as experienced by Birkenfeld and were placed on administrative leave for a nondisclosed time.

Amarillo Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld speaks about Wednesday night's officer-involved shooting at a news conference Thursday at the Amarillo Police Station in downtown Amarillo.

"It's a dark street with almost no streetlights, and it's very difficult to see,” he said. “And I know that that complicated situation, both for the family that was felt in danger and also for the officers that were in danger there," Birkenfeld said.

No information has been released on how many shots were fired or the distance at which the officers opened fire. Birkenfeld stressed that the officers' encounter happened in short order and within seconds. He also said that at this point, there were no prior issues that were known between Woolsey and the person who called the police.

“It's evident from what I have seen that the officers used their training exactly like we would expect it to be,” Birkenfeld said. "I am very proud of their actions, even though this is a very tragic situation. There are other families affected by this, and I sympathize with them, but our officers did exactly what they had to do.”

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police chief, homicide commander give update on shooting