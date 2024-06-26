Amarillo police arrest two teens after early morning shooting at Alamo Park

Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting that left two others injured earlier in the day at Alamo Park.

The suspects, described as 16-year-old males, were arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and were booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains.

Other details about the shooting, including what prompted the violence, were not immediately clear as the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police arrest two teens after Alamo Park shooting