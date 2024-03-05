Amarillo police: 47 arrested in child abuse investigation

More than 40 people have been arrested during an online child abuse investigation, according to a news release from the Amarillo Police Department on Tuesday.

The announcement stated 47 arrests have been made in connection to an online joint operation with the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children over the past couple months.

This joint effort, known as Operation Janus, which spanned from Jan. 15-Feb. 2, led to the arrest of 47 individuals charged with various sex crimes against children.

"The task force focused on investigating and combating online predators preying on vulnerable youth," a news release stated.

APD said the law enforcement agencies' coordinated operations resulted in the identification and rescue of 13 children and the seizure of 447 electronic devices.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police: 47 arrested in child abuse Operation Janus