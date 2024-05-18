Amarillo mayor talks about next steps after abortion ordinance petition validated

The city of Amarillo announced it had certified the signatures for the petition for an ordinance to make Amarillo a proposed Sanctuary City for the Unborn. With the certification reaching the threshold of registered voters, the Amarillo City Council will present it at the May 28 council meeting.

Once presented, the city can hold a public meeting to consider the ordinance or schedule it for a future date. The council must vote on the petition within 30 days of it being presented. The council previously took up the ordinance in October of last year, with the trafficking aspect of the provision being intensely contested and not considered by some members to be aligned with law or basic constitutional freedoms.

Council was considering a drafted version of the ordinance in December, which would not encompass any restriction of travel for abortion but instead focus on proper disposal of fetal remains and illegally possessing abortion-inducing medications such as mifepristone. With the travel restriction that organizers have labeled "abortion trafficking" not in place, the group supporting Mark Lee Dickson’s abortion ordinance proposal decided to go the petition route to force a vote on the original proposal.

Mark Lee Dickson, the director of Right to Life East Texas, addresses a pro-life rally in downtown Amarillo in this February 2023 file photo.

Dickson, director of Right to Life East Texas, successfully got about 50 Texas cities to pass ordinances similar to the one presented in Amarillo. Dickson has said the city's proposed ordinance did not go far enough and ignored abortion trafficking.

Of the 10,300 signatures on the petition, only 6,300 were considered valid. Many were invalidated due to not living in the city and not following petition rules. The petition was expected to be turned in January, but organizers continued their approach, gathering more signatures at local churches and door-to-door.

Members of the community sign a petiton for an Amarillo abortion ordinance Saturday at the Right to Life mass at St. Mary's Cathedral in Amarillo

Mayor Cole Stanley discussed the next steps for the abortion ordinance and hinted that voters would likely decide it in November.

“I think you are going to see council move forward with the plan that council has always maintained, and then that in no way will negate what the citizens have as an opportunity to put this petition on the ballot,” he said.

Regarding how the city would enforce the ordinance, Stanley said the enforcement mechanism would only be handled civilly.

“It creates a private right of action, which just means simply the ability for one citizen to sue another citizen for something they would drive out of the description in that ordinance,” Stanley said. “If you look at state law, the main difference that I would point to with this ordinance versus current state law is state law provides some more descriptive venues.”

Les Simpson discusses the parameters of an abortion ordinance Tuesday at a special work session of city council at the Amarillo Civic Center.

Stanley said that the council is having the city attorney draft language on an ordinance aligning with state law.

"I do not feel that the council has three votes that would be in favor of this ordinance as it is written,” he said. “I do not believe you would see us accept it and put it as ordinance. I also do not believe that it would be necessary for the council to reject this ordinance. It has the petition signatures; it has been validated. It has earned the right to go to the ballot in November if that steering committee decides to do that.”

With the abortion trafficking aspect still a main point of contention with the council, that would likely not pass a vote. He said that while there have been attacks on the council not being pro-life enough for the organizers of the petition, they would want abortion trafficking provisions that go above state law, which the city legal team will still explore.

“I think we as a council we addressed the top three items, which I think would be considered 95% satisfactory; so, if we cannot get 100% will that be enough,” Stanley added.

Speaking of the potential of impeding the right of travel even for a legal abortion in another state, Stanley seemed to push back on that provision.

“I’m not going to fast-forward to anybody’s decision that would say that this ordinance could ever do that,” Stanley said. “However, I would tell you that, constitutionally, as a conservative, who loves the Republic that he lives in, we always want to protect these civil rights, right of travel and right of speech. Freedom to move is greatly important. And we should never be in favor of anything that would ever limit that. That is a super dangerous thing to abridge. But this ordinance specifically, I am not telling anyone that this ordinance would limit travel.”

If the Council rejects the ordinance as presented and amendments are not approved by the petitions' steering committee, it must be submitted to be put on the ballot by Aug. 19. Stanley said that the city must be incredibly careful not to take jurisdictions over measures that it is not legally able to do.

“Local matters most, and all of your state laws are derived from those local bases and foundations,” Stanley said. “And so, giving your citizens and your constituents the right to have a voice at the local level is very important if you want to be adequately represented at the state level.”

When asked to clarify if he considered that driving a person that wants to get an abortion to another state where it was legal was aiding and abetting, Stanley stated that he felt that it was individual responsibility in this case.

“I consider that state rights are more important than the federal role and that those state rights matter and the federal role should only engage when the state doesn't have the capacity to manage that,” he said. “Below that, the municipal level is even more important to make sure those state rights reflect the community. People that do legal or illegal things in other states should be personally responsible. People have the right to travel, and it is very important. I would not conflate the civil rights action as a needed measure for the person that drove and ignore the person that committed the act.”

Stanley stressed that there is a difference between legality and morality and personal responsibility should be paramount.

Dickson, director of the initiative, spoke about Mayor Stanley’s comments given at the news conference via social media afterward. Dickson said he believes driving someone out of town for an abortion is similar to sex or child trafficking.

“Mayor Stanley talked a whole lot about civil liberties and the right to travel," Dickson said. "This is an issue where we are talking about the taking of an unborn child across state lines for the purpose of that child being murdered. That’s not something that falls into the category of smoking marijuana or gambling. We’re talking about the killing of an innocent child. Here in Texas, we view the unborn child as a human being made in the image of God and should be treated as such."

Harper Metcalf, of the Amarillo Reproductive Freedom Alliance, issued a statement about the petition being accepted.

“We respect the petition process and fully support our fellow community member’s right to participate in our local government. However, this petition is not representative of Amarillo as a whole, and we encourage the Council to allow a citywide vote to ensure the true voice of our city is heard. We trust that well-informed voters will reject the extremism found in this ordinance.”

As Amarillo city leaders prepare for the discussion at their next meeting, the city of Clarendon recently unanimously rejected a similar measure proposed by Dickson and his organizers. Amarillo is seen as a key battleground due to its proximity to Interstates 27 and 40 to travel to other states including New Mexico, Colorado and Oklahoma.

