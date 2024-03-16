Amarillo ISD, other school boards among this week's meetings

Monday

Planning and Zoning Commission

3 p.m., City Hall - Council Chambers, 601 S. Buchanan, St. - Third Floor

Consideration of The Vineyards Unit No. 11, an addition to the City of Amarillo, being an unplatted tract of land in Section 191, Block 2, AB&M Survey, Potter County, vicinity: Hastings Avenue & Broadway Drive, applicant: OJD Engineering, LLC for Lazy Dolphin Ranch, LLC; public hearing and consideration of Tascosa Estates Unit No. 16, an addition to the City of Amarillo, being a replat of Lots 11A & 12A, Block 10, Tascosa Estates Unit No. 15, in Section 11, Block 9, BS&F Survey, Potter County, vicinity: Ryan Palmer Lane & Crenshaw Street, applicant: Furman Land Surveyors Inc. for Panhandle Winds, LLC; public hearing and Consideration of The Trails at Tascosa Golf Club Unit No. 5, an addition to the City of Amarillo, being a replat of Lots 1-5, Block 7, The Trails at Tascosa Golf Club Unit No. 2, in Section 11, Block 9, BS&F Survey, Potter County, vicinity: Alamocito Court & Jesse Jenkins Parkway, applicant: OJD Engineering, LLC for Rick & Kim Higgins, Crowder Homes, Plateau Custom Homes LLC, Dunn Golf Management Company LLC, & Andrew & Lauren Dixon; consideration of Easement Vacation of a 10-foot wide public utility easement located in Lot 5, Block 4, Amarillo Medical Center Unit No. 5, an addition to the City of Amarillo, in Section 26, Block 9, BS&F Survey, Potter County, vicinity: Wallace Boulevard & Killgore Drive, applicant: Furman Land Surveyors, Inc. for the Betty Bivins Childers Foundation; consideration of Easement Vacation of a 20-foot wide public utility easement located in Block 41 of Original Town of Amarillo Unit No. 21, an addition to the City of Amarillo in Section 188, Block 2, AB&M Survey, Potter County, vicinity: Southwest 5th Avenue & South Parker Street, applicant: OJD Engineering, LLC for Tyler Street Resource Center.

City of Canyon Commission

4:30 p.m.: Commission Chambers, City Hall, 301 16th St., Canyon

Consider and take appropriate action on the following: proclamation declaring April 2024 as Senior Hunger Awareness Month; audit of financial statements; engagement of an auditor for the City of Canyon’s Financial Statement Audit; petition for Removal of Ward/Finch Properties from the ETJ of the City of Canyon; Ordinance No. 1202, enacting regulations for the Operation of Coin Operated Machines and Gaming Establishments Where Such Machines are Present; amending zoning regulations; amendment to the Interlocal Contract for Administrative Services for the City of Canyon’s 2023 Texas Community Development Block Grant – Downtown Revitalization Program Project; resolution of the City Commission designating the Mayor and City Manager to Act as the Designated Authorized Officials to execute Contractual and Environmental Documents between the Texas Department of Agriculture and the City for the 2023 Texas Community Development Block Grant program – Downtown Revitalization Program project; resolution regarding civil rights and the adoption of the Following Polices: Excessive Force Policy, Section 504 Policy Against Discrimination and Grievance Procedures, Citizen Participation Plan and Grievance Procedures, Code of Conduct, Fair Housing Policy; presentation of Proclamation Designating April 2024 as Fair Housing Month in the City of Canyon; purchase of the GoldStar Trust Building located at 1908 4th Ave., Canyon; executive session regarding economic development, deliberation regarding real property and personnel matters.

Amarillo Independent School District board of trustees

5:30 p.m.: Amarillo ISD, 7200 Interstate 40 West

Superintendent's report regarding progress on the 2023-2024 District Improvement Plan; board reports regarding scheduled visits to campuses and attendance at education-related meetings and events; committee reports: Board Facilities and Property Committee, Districtwide Educational Advisory Council, Amarillo Education Foundation; action items: budget amendment; consider agreement with the Carver Patten Douglas Monument Association; School District Teaching Permit for an HVAC/Plumbing teacher; recommendation for a vendor for life insurance, long-term disability insurance, and the employee assistance program; addition of CEI Engineering Associates to the list of Approved Qualified Architects/Engineers for District Projects; selecting an engineer for a project to replace turf fields and replace or repair tracks at high school campuses; consideration and possible approval of a protocol for future decisions regarding consolidation of schools to address declining enrollment; approval of District budgeted purchases - sound systems for auditoriums or cafetoriums at middle school campuses, classroom furniture, annual Chromebook purchase for 9th Grade students for 2024-2025; review on first reading revised policy CW (LOCAL) Naming Facilities; annual report on cooperative purchasing fees paid by the District; consultation with attorney regarding the Petition for Detachment and Annexation of Land from Bushland ISD to Amarillo ISD; discussion regarding Districtwide intruder detection audit report findings, if any; reports regarding use of rescue medications with students or staff, if any; and other safety and security issues; monthly financial reports; personnel items - renewal of contracts for the 2024-2025 school year.

Canyon Independent School District Board

6 p.m.: Canyon ISD District Support Center, 3301 N. 23rd St., Canyon

Executive session until approximately 7 p.m.; recognize student and staff achievements; consideration and action to employ the City View Elementary Principal; Superintendent communications - enrollment, informational update on library materials, recent and upcoming events; consideration and action on method of filling the Trustee Vacancy Place 4; consideration and action to initiate the Strategic Planning Process; Teacher Growth Impact Report; Safety and Security Update; monthly financials; budget amendment; E-Rate Request for Proposals for Category 2 Funding for Cabling, Fiber and Network Equipment; accept donations; personnel items - contract renewals.

River Road Independent School District Board

6 p.m.: Central Administration Bldg., 9500 US Hwy. 287 North

Administrator's update, superintendent's report; personnel items; monthly financials; contract renewals; milk bid extension renewal; resolution in support of a fair and transparent accountability system; food service budget amendment. Following regular meeting will be a training workshop on Texas strategic leadership - landscape analysis, facilitated by ESC Region 16.

Tuesday

Highland Park Independent School District Board

5:30 p.m.: Highland Park Administration Building, 15300 Amarillo Blvd. E.

Spotlight on Learning; reports - Finance, Investments, Budget Amendments and Donations; information from Attorney, ESC, PRAD, TASA, TASB, TEA; 2023 Bond Project Update; State and Local Revenue Report; Enrollment; 2023-2025 Instructional Materials Allotment Report; School Safety Update; High School Principal; Middle School Principal; Elementary Principal. Consent agenda: approve Expenditures, Financial Statements, Budget Amendments and Donations; business items: consideration and action on the use of ESSER 3 funds for the retention of staff; Board and Superintendent Goals; new school building design and characteristics; personnel; 2024-2025 Administrator Contracts; Contract Resignations; Superintendent Remarks.

Bushland Independent School District Board

6 p.m.: Bushland Intermediate School/Room 101, 2400 Wells St.

Employees of the Month; Administrative Reports; discussion and possible action to adopt Policy GKG(LOCAL): Community Relations - School Volunteer Program; Donations and Amendments; Financial Report; Quarterly Report; Personnel; consideration and possible approval of the renewal of the Professional Contracts for the 2024-2025 School Year; Resignations and Retirements; (executive session) discussion and possible action regarding TEA Docket No. 018-R6-01-2022; GKC Operating, LLC, et and Amarillo ISD vs Bushland ISD; Superintendent Report; student recognition: recognize Jaxon Wade Simms for his efforts on Thursday, February 29, 2024 regarding bus incident; financials, facilities, enrollment.

Wednesday

Amarillo Firemen's Relief and Retirement Fund Board of Trustees

10 a.m.: City Hall, Room 306, 601 S Buchanan St.

Consider approval of the Fund’s investment transactions from the previous month as presented by City staff; presentation of Revenue and Expenditures Summary; consider an update to the Investment Policy by the Fund’s Investment Counselor; Fund’s Investment Counselor analysis completed by Sage advisory; discuss and consider a reallocation of funds to fixed income and private debt; consider a proposal for an experience study by the Fund’s actuary; consider the finalized version of the Disability Policy updated by the Fund’s Lawyers; consider various regular payments; consider termination of retirement benefit and disbursement of the Surviving Spouse benefit and lump sum death benefit; consider retirement benefits; discuss items for the next actuarial study.

Thursday

Amarillo Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Committee

10 a.m.: Simms Municipal Building, Room 275, 808 S. Buchanan

Discuss and consider resolution for designated recipient for FTA; logo presentation; planner presentation; 5-year summary on UPWP; Cat 7 & 9 Projects; discuss draft MTP and draft TIP; MPO Director Updates; update on current construction projects; discuss MPO Director's performance evaluation; (executive session) consult with attorney regarding personnel item and litigation; take action on item from executive session; discuss and consider reappointment of MPO Director Evaluation Subcommittee members.

Condemnation Appeals Commission

3 p.m.: Amarillo City Hall, Council Chamber, 601 S. Buchanan

Resolution – calling a Public Hearing to determine whether certain conditions described herein constitute a public nuisance at the locations stated: sets the date and time for a public hearing on May 2 at 3 p.m. to determine whether certain conditions of the properties located at 0 NE 3rd Ave. (aka South of 2400 NE 3rd Ave.), 804 N Arapahoe St. (aka 802 N Arapahoe St.), 806 N Arapahoe St., 4437 Crockett St., 2602 Olive St., and 1315 Skyline Dr. constitute dangerous structures and/or a public nuisance, and whether to order the removal of such; consider ordering the removal of substandard structures located at 1200 N Monroe St.; consider ordering the removal of solid waste accumulation located at 4702 Eagle Ln.; consider ordering the removal of a substandard structure and solid waste accumulation located at 102 S Georgia St.; consider ordering the removal of solid waste accumulation located at 2100 S Roberts St.; consider ordering the removal of solid waste accumulation located at 2101 S Roberts St.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo area public meetings for the week of March 18, 2024