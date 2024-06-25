Amarillo Crime Stoppers seek info on N. Grand shooting

The Amarillo Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week is about a shooting that took place earlier this month.

On Saturday, June 8, after 2 a.m., Amarillo police officers were sent to the scene of a reported shooting in the 2400 block on North Grand. Officers arrived and found that two vehicles were shot at while going down Grand Street from an unknown location. No injuries were reported in this incident.

No other information or evidence has been discovered on this case. The Amarillo Police Department said this case is not believed to be connected to last week's incident on South Coulter Street.

Anyone who may have information on this crime, or know who the suspect is, is asked to contact the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. An anonymous tip that leads to an arrest could earn a reward up to $1,000. Tips can also be submitted by visiting amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. Remember to "Say It Here" with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers

Police are also investigating a different shooting that took place the following weekend on Saturday, June 15. At about 5:42 p.m., Amarillo officers, who were called to Bones Hooks Park on reports of shots fired, learned two men had been arguing and that the incident was possibly gang related. One of the men had pulled out a gun and fired off some rounds, injuring a woman, who was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One party of the argument was located and eventually arrested for traffic warrants, APD said. The other person was not located at the time. APD's Violent Crimes detectives are investigating.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: N. Grand shooting is Amarillo Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week