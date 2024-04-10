Amarillo Crime Stoppers, police seek info on armed robbery

The Amarillo Crime Stoppers and Amarillo police are seeking any information pertaining to a reported armed robbery April 5 and this pictured suspect.

The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is seeking information in connection to an armed robbery as its Crime of the Week.

According to a police news release, on Friday, April 5, just after 9 p.m., Amarillo police officers were sent to a convenience store in the 3600 block of South Washington for a reported armed robbery.

The clerk told officers that a Hispanic male suspect came into the store armed with a pistol. He demanded money from the register and then left of foot, running north from the store.

There were no reported injuries in this incident.

Anyone who may have information on this incident or suspect is asked to contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips remain anonymous, and information leading to an arrest could earn a reward up to $1,000. Tips can also be submitted by visiting amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police, Crime Stoppers seek info on armed robbery suspect