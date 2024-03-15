Amarillo crews battle structure fires on River Road, Florida Street

The Amarillo Fire Department responded to two different structure fires this week.

On Wednesday at about 8:57 a.m., Amarillo fire units were sent to the 4800 block of north River Road on a reported structure fire. Crews arrived and found a building with fire showing on the roof and the rear side. A second alarm was called as the fire was starting to spread to a neighboring building.

The fire in both buildings was extinguished, and no injuries were reported. A total of eight units and 26 firefighters responded to the scene. Estimated damages are unknown, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Then Wednesday night at about 11:08 p.m., crews were called to the 800 block of south Florida Street on reports of a fire. Crews arrived at the scene to find a house that was fully involved in fire.

One occupant was able to escape from the residence, and no injuries were reported. Firefighters were able to get the fire quickly under control, and the all-clear was called at about 1:27 a.m. The Fire Marshal's Office is also noting the cause of this fire is under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Buildings catch fire on River Road, Florida Street in Amarillo