Amarillo community to have opportunity to meet city manager finalists Monday

The city of Amarillo announced recently that its 12-person city manager search committee had narrowed the field to two final candidates for the vacant city manager position.

Matthew Allen, city manager for Garden City, Kansas, and Grayson Path, city manager for Paris, Texas, were announced as the finalists from more than 77 applicants. Both city manager candidates are from cities that have about a tenth of the population of Amarillo.

The city plans a meet-and-greet with the community on Monday, June 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hodgetown Stadium to learn more about the finalists.

Matthew Allen was named one of two finalists for the city manager position for the city of Amarillo.

Allen has been Garden City's city manager since 2008. Before that, he was the city's assistant city manager for six years. He has previous experience as a city administrator in Oakley, Kansas, and as an assistant city manager in Joplin, Missouri.

Grayson Path was named one of two finalists for the city manager position for the city of Amarillo.

Path has been the city manager of Paris, Texas, since 2020. He was also the city administrator for Nebraska City from 2015 to 2020 and for Jetmore, Kansas, from 2013 to 2015.

Both candidates come from much smaller municipalities than Jared Miller, who was previously the city manager in San Marcos, which has a population of over 65,000 people. Former Amarillo city manager Jarrett Atkinson was a deputy and assistant manager in Amarillo before he was named city manager in 2010.

With Amarillo, both candidates would now be managing city budgets three to nine times larger than their previous government. Allen managed a city budget of $187,000 with about 500 city employees in Garden City, and Path's budget in Paris was almost $60,000 with about 400 city employees.

Amarillo Mayor Cole Stanley, in a news release, spoke about the community’s input on the finalists: "Selecting our next City Manager is a pivotal moment for the City of Amarillo. We are committed to ensuring our residents have a voice in this process and encourage everyone to participate and meet the individuals who could be leading our city forward."

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo names 2 city manager finalists, plans meet-and-greet June 3