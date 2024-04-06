Amarillo City Council, Potter County among this week's meetings

Monday

Potter County Commissioners' Court

9 a.m.: Potter County Commissioners' Courtroom, 500 S. Fillmore, Room 106

Budget amendments; convene a closed meeting to receive a report from counsel regarding the records management area at the new district courts building and, in open session, take any action necessary; resolution appointing board member to Santa Fe Historical Railway Museum Board; installment number 6 of the Potter County Coronavirus State and Local Recovery Funds investment plan as recommended by the ARPA committee; consider and act upon the approval of the following for the May 28, 2024 Joint Republican Primary Runoff Election: early voting election judges, establishing hours for early voting polling places, clerks, officers for Central Counting Station, Early Voting Ballot Board; consider and act upon prohibiting the riding of bicycles, skateboards, or similar items the usage of which may cause property damage or create an unreasonable risk of injury, on the premises, including the grounds and sidewalks, of the new Courts Building, and the placement of signs at appropriate locations giving notice; one-time payment to Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center for sheltering animals seized during law enforcement operation; receive an update from the Friends of Cross Bar and Bureau of Land Management, and to consider and act upon extending an agreement with federal highway administration for continuing grant; receive and discuss a report developed by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards regarding current and future needs for the Potter County Detention Center, and to take any necessary action; change of the public hours of operation for the Santa Fe Building; various project purchases; employment items.

Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees

6 p.m.: Amarillo ISD, 7200 Interstate 40 West

Presentation of a TexBuy Cooperative rebate check from Region 16 Education Service Center; public hearing and review of the annual State Compensatory Education (SCE) program evaluation; board reports; Amendment #8 to the 2023-2024 District budget; contract with the Turn Center; setting a meeting date for a public hearing and adoption of the 2024-2025 District budget; adopting revised policy CW(LOCAL) Naming Facilities; consider approving the submission of the Instructional Materials Allotment and TEKS Certification Form; architect/engineering agreement with CEI Engineering Associates to design a project for replacement of field turf at Amarillo, Caprock, Palo Duro and Tascosa high schools; consider selecting an architect and approving an architect agreement to design a project to replace play courts at several elementary campuses; consider approving schematic design documents for the roof replacement and HVAC replacement project at Bonham Middle School and Windsor Elementary School; consider taking action to change the AISD health insurance plan design; approval of District budgeted purchases - hardware and installation services for fire alarm and detection systems; announcement of Board continuing education hours for 2023-2024; consultation with attorney regarding the Petition for Detachment and Annexation of Land from Bushland Independent School District to Amarillo Independent School District; discussion regarding Districtwide intruder detection audit report findings, if any; reports regarding use of rescue medications with students or staff, if any; and other safety and security issues; monthly financial reports; personnel items.

River Road ISD board of trustees

6 p.m.: Central Administration Building, 9500 Hwy. 287

Administrator's Update; Superintendent's Report; personnel items; monthly financials; Turn Center contract; other amendments, renewals and agreements.

Tuesday

Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board

11:30 a.m.: Parks and Recreation Board Room, 509 S. Johnson

Discuss and receive reports on the following current matters or projects: Mural Grant Update, Welding Art Update, Yellow City Green Thumbs, March is for Murals, Upcoming Events (Earth Day & Arbor Day), Texas Public Arts Administrator's Meeting; present and discuss CVB Presentation on Artist Directory.

Amarillo City Council

12 p.m.: City Hall - Council Chamber, third floor, 601 S. Buchanan

Work session / executive session: Interlocal Agreement Between the City of Amarillo, Texas, Randall County, Texas, and Randall County Sheriff's Office (Jail Services for City Prisoners); Proposition 1 Bond Proceeds - property located in the Downtown Central Business District; economic development project located in the Northeast Quadrant of Amarillo; economic development project located in the Central Business District.

Amarillo City Council

3 p.m.: City Hall - Council Chamber, third floor, 601 S. Buchanan

(Regular meeting) Discussion items: Update on meet and confer negotiations and associated budgetary impacts with Amarillo Police Officers Association and Amarillo Professional Fire Fighters Association; possible Charter amendment election; possible park sponsorships; updates from councilmembers serving on Convention and Visitors Bureau. Consent items: ordinance adopting the 2024 Standards of Care for recreational care programs administered by the Parks and Recreation Department; vacating public utility easement; consider a resolution suspending for 45 days the effective date proposed by Atmos Energy-West Texas Division (Atmos-WTX) in its application filed on or about Feb. 23, 2024, pursuant to section 104.301 of the Gas Utility Regulatory Act; public drainage easement; consider acceptance of the Texas Department of State Health Services Healthy Texas Mothers and Babies Grant renewal; consider award - Eastridge Park Master Plan. Non-consent items: Considers a resolution of support for an application for Affordable Housing Program funds from the Federal Home Loan Bank in Dallas by Estacado Estates, LP., a private entity, to construct a rental housing development at S.W. 58th and S. Washington; public hearing and consideration of approval of a resolution renewing the existing Drought Contingency Plan for the next 5 years; ordinance vacating public utility easement; reading of an ordinance amending the Amarillo Municipal Code, to repeal Ordinance 8092 and Chapter 14-8 related to the regulation of massage establishments - this item will include a presentation and staff recommendation that was formed with the assistance of a group of local licensed massage professionals, and will seek guidance from council on any next steps regarding this topic; public hearing and first reading of an ordinance to consider designating certain areas as Reinvestment Zone No. 24 for commercial / industrial tax abatement. The zone is approximately 20 acres in Amarillo Economic Development Corporation’s South Georgia Business Park in the vicinity of Farmers and Georgia, in Randall County.

Wednesday

Amarillo Parks and Recreation Board

1 p.m.: Board Room - Parks and Recreation, 509 S. Johnson

Discuss or receive reports on the following current matters or projects: Department Updates, Staffing Updates, July 5th Update, Southwest Pool Update, Medi Park Repairs, Thompson Pool Demo, 9th Street Trail Update, Lighting and Camera Installation Updates, Bid Updates, Autonomous Mowers.

Greenways Public Improvement District Advisory Board

2 p.m.: Llano Real Estate Group Office, 7639 Hillside Rd., Suite 300

Discuss and consider 2024/2025 Budget and Five-Year Service Plan; Kimley-Horn Phase I, II & III Scott Park Improvements; reimbursement to Developer; Drainage Channel Clean-out; ongoing PID Operations and Maintenance.

Thursday

Amarillo Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Committee Meeting

1:30 p.m.: Amarillo City Hall, 601 S. Buchanan St., Room 105

Discuss and consider Category 7 & 9 oversight process; approval of the Priority List of Category 7 & 9 Projects; resolution to adopt a revision of the FY 2024 Unified Planning Work Program (UPWP); resolution to adopt the 2025-2028 Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP); MPO Director Update; Update on Current Construction Projects.

Zoning Board of Adjustment

4 p.m.: City Hall - Council Chamber, 601 S. Buchanan

Consider variance at 1705 SE 15th, zoned: Heavy Commercial, Legal Description: Mirror Addition #20, Lot 041A, Block 0460, Property Owner: 15th Street Warehouse LLC, Applicant: Gabe Irving, increase in lot coverage percentage.

Community Development Advisory Committee - notice of possible quorum

11 p.m.: 413 SE 4th Ave.

Agenda not yet available.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo area public meetings for the week of April 8, 2024