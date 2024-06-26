Amarillo City Council approves measures for job creation and skill training by AEDC

At its regular meeting this week, the Amarillo City Council unanimously approved two financial measures with the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.

One measure allowed the AEDC to use up to $450,000 in matching funds to offer grants for high-demand job training. The agreement with the AEDC, the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission (PRPC) and the Texas Workforce Commission will go toward needed training at West Texas A&M (WT) and all five regional independent school districts.

Up to $300,000 can be used to match funds to WT for its new Behavioral Nursing Program, and up to $150,000 can be used by school districts for their career and technical education departments, as administered by the PRPC.

Kevin Carter, president of the AEDC, spoke about the job creation measures the council approved.

“We did this agreement for high-demand jobs to have the freedom to go up to $450,000 without having to go back to council each time,” he said. “Many times, on this type of agreement, we have to speak up very quickly to make this type of job training happen with the monies from the state being involved."

Carter says the benefit of the high-demand job training matching funds is that it allows those entities to buy equipment for their training programs to bring vital job training to the area.

“This has to be done for jobs that fit a certain criterion for high-demand jobs in the region,” he said. “It has to be something that gives kids a vital skill, such as nursing, welding airspace, or aviation, that is a critical need."

The other AEDC measure that passed approved a location incentive agreement. The agreement provides for Brushwood Acre Farms to create additional jobs for its expansion, with $10,000 per new job to be paid out over 10 years. The incentive agreement is capped at a maximum of $250,000, which would be an additional 25 jobs at its facility. Brushwood Acre Farms is a local hydroponic greenhouse operation in Randall County that produces peppers, lettuce and tomatoes.

“This is just a pure, simple job creation incentive that will pay out money for jobs created over the next 10 years,” Carter said. “Brushwood Acre Farms has spent over $6 million to spruce up and expand the facility. There is no upfront money from the AEDC or city because they will be paid as the jobs are created over the next decade.”

According to Carter, the Brushwood Acre Farms operation at Farmers and Tradewinds provides vegetables to Affiliated Foods, and the expansion will be complete by early next year.

Mayor Cole Stanley weighed in on the agreements and the need to bring jobs and create skilled workers in the area.

“I think council sees this as money well spent,” he said. “When attracting new companies to the area, we must have a skilled, trained workforce to fill those jobs. It is good for the students and for business. It is a very good return on investment.”

Stanley said he is happy with the direction the AEDC is taking with the new council.

“I think they are doing a very good job with the parameters that we as a council have set,” Stanely said. “We have seen some push and pull of managing tax abatements and dollars for job incentives. I think the strategic business plan we are trying to work toward will greatly help everybody know the policy and procedures for direction on what meets the criteria to offer prospective business.”

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo EDC gets funding for skill training, incentive agreement