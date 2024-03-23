Amarillo City Council, AC board, county commissioners among this week's meetings

Monday

Potter County Commissioners' Court

9 a.m.: Potter County Commissioners' Courtroom, 500 S. Fillmore, Room 106

Discussion and possible action relative to: HOK's request to resolve disputed electrical costs at the District Courthouse project with the application of a $70,000.00 credit toward outstanding liabilities; HOK professional service agreement cost modification; receive a report regarding board-approved budget amendments for the Amarillo Potter Events Venue District; department purchases; appointing a Director to the Board of the Panhandle Regional Finance Corporation; Chiller Rental for the current District Courts Building - funds to come from ARPA; new district court records flooring; review the proposed budget calendar for FY24; recognize the Potter County, Texas Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the year ended Sept. 30, 2023; Potter and Armstrong managed assigned counsel; employment items; executive session if necessary.

Tuesday

Amarillo City Council - Work Session

8:30 a.m.: City Hall - Council Chamber, 601 S. Buchanan St., 3rd Floor

The workshop may include discussion of numerous broad topics such as governance and ends policies, public safety, infrastructure, development, community services, parks and recreation, water resources, public works, finance, council strategic pillars and milestones, policies and procedures, the Amarillo City Charter, ordinances, resolutions, and other matters related to the desired direction and plans for the City. The Council may reach broad consensus on the mission, values, priorities, expectations, and governance policies for the City but no final decision or vote will occur.

Randall County Commissioners' Court

9 a.m.: Randall County Commissioners Courtroom, 501 16th St., Suite 305, Canyon

Public hearing: consider the designation of a Reinvestment Zone as Randall County Reinvestment Zone No. 5. The proposed location of the Reinvestment Zone is an area north and south of West Farmers Avenue, on the west side of South Washington Street in Randall County. Consideration of tax abatement application and proposed agreement for Affiliated Foods, Inc for a new food distribution facility and related components at approximately $31.5 million.

Amarillo City Council - Work Session

1 p.m.: City Hall - Council Chamber, 601 S. Buchanan St., 3rd Floor

Executive session: Receive reports on or discuss any of the following pending projects or matters: consult with attorney on Interlocal Agreement Between the City of Amarillo, Texas, Randall County, Texas, and Randall County Sheriff's Office (Jail Services for City Prisoners); discuss purchase or sale of real property located in the Southwest Quadrant of Amarillo; discuss performance matrix for interim city manager.

Amarillo City Council - Regular Meeting

3 p.m.: City Hall - Council Chamber, 601 S. Buchanan St., 3rd Floor

Discussion items: update on Proposition 1 voter approved bonds & related capital improvement projects; State of the City and Fourth of July community events; updates from councilmembers serving on outside boards and commissions: Convention and Visitors Bureau, Animal Management and Welfare Advisory Board, Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board, Parks and Recreation Board, Amarillo Metropolitan Policy Organization. Consent items: second and final readings of various rezonings and resolutions; amending the Amarillo Housing Authority's administrative policy for Housing Voucher Preference to aid displaced low-income families impacted by Texas wildfires; consider the award of a contract to abate and demolish vacated properties located at 804 N Jefferson St and 510 SW 2nd Ave AKA 516 SW 2nd Ave.; consider the approval of an operational agreement between the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport and Turo, Inc., an app-based peer-to-peer vehicle sharing service; consider the award of a contract for the construction of the 9th Street Trails parking lot; consider purchase - traffic signs and marking; police equipment supply agreements; ice rink floor replacement at the Amarillo Civic Center Coliseum; various department purchases, agreements and contracts. Non-consent items:public hearing and first reading of an ordinance adopting the 2024 Standards of Care for recreational care programs administered by the Parks and Recreation Department; discussion and consideration of all matters incident and related to the issuance and sale of “City of Amarillo, Texas, Drainage Utility System Revenue Bonds, Series 2024”, issuance and sale of “City of Amarillo, Texas, Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Taxable Series 2024”; issuance and sale of “City of Amarillo, Texas, Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2024”, including the adoption of an ordinance authorizing the issuance of such certificates of obligation; ordinance vacating a 10' wide public utility easement at Wallace Blvd. & Killgore Dr.; vacation of the 20-foot wide public utility easement at SW 5th Ave. & S. Parker St.

Amarillo College Board of Regents

5:45 p.m.: Palo Duro Room, College Union Building, 2nd floor, 2201 S. Washington St.

(Status update): SGA report; regents' reports, committees and comments regarding AC affiliates: Executive Committee; Presidential Search; AC Foundation; Amarillo Museum of Art; Panhandle PBS; Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) 1, 2 and 3; Amarillo Foundation for Education and Business; Standing Policies & Procedures Committee; Finance Committee; Legislative Affairs Committee; Community College Association of Texas Trustees; Nominating Committee; Washington Street Campus landscaping update; No Excuses 2025.

Amarillo College Board of Regents

6:30 p.m.: Palo Duro Room, College Union Building – 2nd floor, 2201 S. Washington St.

(Regular meeting): Appointments; budget amendments; schedule of fees for use of college facilities; request approval of a new program in education; approval and adoption of updates to the board's online policy manual; assessment and collection services contract with Moore County; order for annexation; request for conveyance of land to the city of Amarillo; investment report; financial reports; closed meeting.

Wednesday

Amarillo Convention and Visitors' Bureau Board of Directors

8:30 a.m.: Board Room - Bivins Mansion, 1000 S. Polk

Update and consideration: Articles of Incorporation, board appointments; 501 Status and filings, bylaw amendment; add ex-officio position; better define board seat categories; presentation(s): CVB Communication Activities; general announcements from committee members.

Amarillo Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors

11 a.m.: First Bank Southwest Tower, Ed Davis Conference Room – 9th Floor

Auditor presentation of the FY 2023 Amarillo EDC audit and discuss, consider, and take appropriate action on the FY 2023 Amarillo EDC audit. Executive session: deliberation regarding economic development negotiations for business prospects: projects in food processing, manufacturing & distribution, insurance & related activities, infrastructure, workforce and workforce training center. Discuss, consider and take appropriate action on Project # 23-08-02 (Manufacturing); Quarterly Investment Report; staff financial and operational updates.

Thursday

South Gateway Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 3

12 p.m.: Amarillo City Hall, Room 306, 601 S. Buchanan

Discussion and consideration of the following: TIRZ #3 Developer Agreement with Amarillo Economic Development Corporation for Reimbursement of Public Infrastructure Projects within the Zone Boundary; TIRZ #3 Developer Agreement with Attebury Elevators, LLC and Rockrose Development, LLC for Reimbursement of Public Infrastructure Projects within the Zone Boundary; TIRZ #3 Developer Agreement with Attebury Elevators, LLC and Rockrose Development, LLC for Reimbursement of a Private Infrastructure Project within the Zone Boundary.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo area public meetings for the week of March 24, 2024