Amarillo area Our Town briefs for June 23, 2024

Groups to host World Refugee Day Celebration

The Texas Panhandle comes together to celebrate refugees this weekend.

Trinity Fellowship’s Bethesda Outreach Center is hosting the 2024 Panhandle Refugee Celebration on Sunday, June 23 at Eastridge Park, 1706 Evergreen St., from 6 to 8 p.m. The annual event will showcase the contributions made by refugees in our area and will include music, food, and other cultural presentations.

Organizers of the World Refugee Day celebration address the audience at Trinity Fellowship in Eastridge neighborhood of Amarillo in this June 2022 file photo.

Trinity Fellowship/Bethesda Outreach Center, Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle, The Amarillo Museum of Art, The Amarillo Symphony, and Don Harrington Discovery Center are partnering once again to celebrate World Refugee Day (observed June 20). This day honors those who have been forced to flee their native countries because of persecution, war, and fear for life.

Amarillo has one of the highest per capita populations of refugees in the U.S. and welcomes more and more each year.

WT’s Joseph A. Hill Memorial Chapel will be dedicated at a special Sunday tea party at 2 p.m. June 23, following completion of the first major renovations in the chapel’s 74-year history.

Dedication ceremony set for June 23 for WT’s Hill Chapel

CANYON — More than $1 million in renovations to an iconic West Texas A&M University landmark will be celebrated at a June 23 dedication.

WT’s Joseph A. Hill Memorial Chapel will be dedicated at a special Sunday tea party at 2 p.m., following completion of the first major renovations in the chapel’s 74-year history. The celebration will include live music coordinated by Dr. B.J. Brooks, director of WT’s School of Music; a brief ceremony; light refreshments; and self-guided tours. Also, wedding photos of couples who were married in the chapel will be displayed at the event and online.

Named for the University’s second president, the chapel’s first cornerstone was laid on June 9, 1950. One of few chapels on the campus of a public university in Texas, the Hill Chapel serves students, faculty, staff, alumni and the community at large. Renovations were made possible by a $1.5 million gift from the High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation announced in April 2022. Exterior and interior work began in summer 2023.

Officials with the Rogers LEAD WT program and the WT Alumni Association are seeking 50 volunteer mentors to work with the current cohort of Rogers LEAD WT students.

Rogers LEAD WT Program seeking alumni mentors

CANYON — West Texas A&M University alumni are sought to be mentors for students in one of the university’s most prestigious academic programs. Officials with the Rogers LEAD WT program and the WT Alumni Association are seeking 50 volunteer mentors to work with the current cohort of Rogers LEAD WT students.

The Dyke and Terry Rogers Leadership Education and Development Program, or Rogers LEAD WT, was created in 2012 to challenge high-achieving students to further develop their leadership potential; the Rogers endowed it with a $1 million gift in 2014. It is located within WT’s Division of Academic Affairs.

The program will match current Rogers LEAD WT students with alumni who graduated at least three years ago and either had the same major as their match or are in a career the student wishes to pursue. Preference will be given to LEAD alumni, but other alumni will be considered. Up to 25 students annually are accepted as LEAD WT scholars following an extensive application and interview process. The program is completed in two years, with students taking leadership theory courses, working as a team on service projects, and completing internship experiences and taking part in other real-world activities including networking events and public speaking opportunities.

The 2024-25 Rogers LEAD WT cohort was announced in May, made up of students from five of WT’s six Colleges.

Celebrate Independence Day +1 at John Stiff Memorial Park

Celebrate the Fourth of July in unique fashion with the City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) and Outdoor Amarillo on Friday, July 5 with Independence Day +1. PARD and Outdoor Amarillo are hosting the free fireworks and drone show – complete with family-friendly and patriotic festivities - at John Stiff Memorial Park.

The Independence Day +1 schedule includes:

4 p.m.: Parking lot opens/shuttle service begins. Free parking will be available on the north side of John Stiff Park off 45th Ave. and on the south side off 54th Ave. Accessible parking will be available at Southwest Public Library. Golf cart transportation will be available from the accessible parking lot. Amarillo City Transit will run shuttles every 15 minutes from Randall High School and Amarillo High. Parking is not recommended in retail lots.

4:30 p.m.: Independence Day +1 begins. Events include a live radio broadcast on KGNC-FM 97.9, beer garden (for 21 and over), Kids Zone with mini-golf, Nerf gun wars (and more) and food trucks.

5 p.m.: Pump Parade-Strong Man/Woman Competition. Competitors will flip tires, pull a fire truck and pull opponents into a mud pit. Registration coming soon.

6:30 p.m.: Opening act. (Will be announced soon.)

8 p.m.: Randall King concert.

9:45 PM: Fireworks/Drone Show. Pixis Drones, the world’s premier drone show company, will provide the drone show. Shortly after, Fireworks by Western will have a fireworks display. KGNC-FM 97.9 will have a musical soundtrack for both shows.

The city would like to thank the Independence Day +1 event partners and sponsors: Budweiser, Atmos, Pak-A-Sak, Alpha Media, CrossFit 806, CrossFit Amarillo, Old School Iron, Panhandle Pure, Amarillo Ice Company and KAMR Local 4.

For more information, contact City of Amarillo Media Relations Manager David Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.

Celebrate America at Hodgetown with fireworks, food, and fun in Sept.

Celebrate America and salute veterans at Hodgetown from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, with fireworks, food, music and fun.

The unforgettable evening under the stars will feature the Amarillo Symphony performing a selection of patriotic classics, film scores, previews of the Symphony’s 2024-25 season, beloved American favorites and a grand finale with the 1812 Overture and a fireworks display that will light up the night sky.

Amarillo Symphony Subscribers and Sod Poodle Season Pass Holders had pre-sale access to tickets starting June 20. Tickets open to the public on Tuesday, June 25.

VIP Tables are available on a limited basis; to reserve one, call the Amarillo Symphony office at 806-376-8782. Treat your group to a special night out with a variety of hospitality options, including Dugout Suites, Concourse Suites, Luxury Suites, and the Pepsi Party Deck. For more information, call 806-803-7762 or email groups@sodpoodles.com.

New DSHS data tools provide insights on maternal and child health

Texans have new tools to understand conditions around maternal and child health in the state. The Texas Department of State Health Services has launched new public data dashboards on maternal health and infant health as part of its Texas Health Data suite of data products.

The dashboards currently include information on maternal mortality and pregnancy risk factors like mental health, high blood pressure and smoking. The infant health section covers infant mortality, causes of death and preterm birth. The dashboards will be expanded over the coming months to add data on birth demographics, infant health practices, prenatal and postpartum care and severe maternal morbidity.

“These new dashboards are part of DSHS’s ongoing work to share the important public health data we have more widely and in a more user-friendly format,” said DSHS Commissioner Jennifer Shuford, MD, MPH. “Our goal is to allow researchers, policy makers and the public to join us in using this data to improve health in Texas.”

DSHS has published this data in static reports for years, but the dashboards bring it to life and make it interactive in a new way. They also provide new opportunities to add context and help people understand what the information really means. In the past year, DSHS has launched interactive data dashboards on fentanyl trends and the number of Texans affected by seasonal respiratory viruses. The agency continues to develop new tools to highlight public health in the state, including one that will focus on the ongoing syphilis epidemic in Texas and the United States.

