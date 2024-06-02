Amarillo area Our Town briefs for June 2, 2024

Stay prepared with Amarillo Alerts

The City of Amarillo Public Health Department has completed significant updates to AmarilloAlerts.com, a key resource for emergency preparedness, disaster readiness and health management.

The city said the website has been revamped to offer comprehensive tools and information to aid in effectively responding to emergencies and maintaining health during critical times. AmarilloAlerts.com now features expanded resources to help the community prepare for and respond to various emergencies, including, but not limited to, natural disasters, industrial accidents and disease outbreaks.

In light of the challenges posed by recent Texas wildfires, the importance of being well-prepared for local risks has never been more apparent, the city said. AmarilloAlerts.com addresses this need by offering up-to-date information about local hazards, enabling individuals and businesses in Potter and Randall counties to develop informed preparedness strategies.

The best way to stay safe during an emergency is to plan. Learn how to plan at www.amarilloalerts.com/disasters plan. In some emergencies, individuals need to act immediately. Learn how to act immediately during an emergency or hazard at www.amarilloalerts.com/disasters-act.

AmarilloAlerts.com has also introduced resources aimed at disease and outbreak preparation, as well as advice and strategies for staying healthy during respiratory season and other preventative measures and guidelines.

Residents of Potter and Randall counties are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts through www.amarilloalerts.com/alerts.

Charter Review Citizens Committee meetings to be livestreamed Thursdays

Meetings for the 2024 Charter Review Citizens Committee will be livestreamed on the City of Amarillo YouTube channel. The first meeting began Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers in Room 302 of city hall.

Committee meetings can be viewed at: www.youtube.com/user/CityofAmarillo

The purpose of the committee is to review the City of Amarillo charter and bring recommendations to council on possible amendments to the charter for a charter election. Committee meetings will be every Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. through June 27 in Room 302 of city hall. All committee meetings are open to the public and will be facilitated by Baker Tilly consultants.

For more information, contact City of Amarillo Media Relations Manager David Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.

Canyon Know Before You Go: Lane closures planned for 4th Avenue

CANYON – The City of Canyon will be performing valve repairs on a section of 4th Avenue to replace three valves. This repair will close two lanes of westbound traffic for the duration of the work time. Closures will start Monday, June 3 and are projected to finish on Thursday, June 6.

During the project, through traffic will remain accessible on 4th Avenue. Below are the details of the closures:

Lane closures from 21st to 26th Street.

Split eastbound lanes from east of 23rd to 25th Street.

No street parking between 23rd and 25th Street.

Closure of Victory Drive (24th Street west of the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum) and Sgt Larry May Road (parking lot behind Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum) with no parking available.

Closure of the 4th Avenue crosswalk in front of Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum (east of 24th Street).

The crosswalk west of 25th Street will remain open.

All crosswalks at the intersection of 23rd Street and 4th Avenue will be accessible.

One eastbound lane will be open on the western side of the 23rd Street and 4th Avenue intersection.

Two westbound lanes will be open on the eastern side of the 23rd Street and 4th Avenue intersection.

Drivers are advised to exercise caution and be mindful of these closures. Where possible, consider using alternate routes.

New scholarship program honors legacy of Paul Blake

Canyon – The Canyon Independent School District (CISD) recently announced the creation of the Paul Blake Legacy Foundation, a scholarship program dedicated to supporting students pursuing careers in the trades.

This foundation was established by the family of Paul Blake, a beloved member of the Canyon community who made significant contributions both professionally and as a dedicated volunteer. Paul Blake graduated from Canyon High School in 1970, where he gained valuable trade skills that fueled his successful 45-year career in roofing and construction. Beyond his professional achievements, Paul was known for his selfless service to the community. He volunteered in numerous capacities, including coaching Canyon Little League Baseball, serving on the Board of Directors at Faith City Mission, and hosting Bible studies in his home and office.

Paul's passion for helping others led him to focus his efforts on supporting CISD. He served on the CISD Board of Trustees from May 2022 until his unexpected passing in July 2023. During his tenure, he contributed to the Education Foundation of CISD and the Construction Committee.

In honor of Paul's legacy, the Paul Blake Legacy Foundation was founded to provide scholarships to CISD students who aspire to enter the trades. This 501(c)(3) organization aims to assist students with hands-on training, books, equipment, and tools necessary for their careers. The foundation's board, composed of local community leaders including a plumber, an electrician, a mechanic, a banker, a CPA, CISD parents, and local businesspeople, will select scholarship recipients annually.

Thanks to the generous donations from the community, the Paul Blake Legacy Foundation awarded five scholarships this month to students from all four CISD high schools: Canyon High School: Lexie Butler; Randall High School: Ava Wolner; West Plains High School: Luke Blackwell and Kaiden Lancour; and Midway High School: A young person pursuing a career in the trades.

Anyone wanting to donate to the Paul Blake Legacy Foundation can contact Patti Adams at First United Bank Canyon. For more information about the Paul Blake Legacy Foundation and how to contribute, please contact Christy Blake at 806-672-0731.

Identify Amarillo roadway needs with interactive map

Amarillo residents can help the City of Amarillo determine priorities and needs to help make city streets and roads safer with a unique interactive feature – the Amarillo Safe Streets and Roads Interactive Map.

The map allows residents to pinpoint areas that can qualify for future grant funding under the Safe Streets and Roads for All Program. The funding can include additional street lighting to pedestrian-friendly crosswalks and more. The map continues planning efforts originating from City Plan: Vision 2045. All who use city streets and roads – from motorists to cyclists to bicyclists to walkers and runners – can provide feedback.

The map, along with an introductory video can be found online at: www.amarillo.gov/safe-streets .

Community invited to Kingdom Bash on June 8

On Saturday, June 8, Yes Lord will be hosting Kingdom Bash, a free event to the community, at 630 N Bivins.

There will be a meal provided (while supplies last), live music with artists such as KG, Da Young Disciples, Aye its Aaron, Olivia Gabriella, Young Bro and more. The event will start at 4 p.m.

For more information, contact Hannah Burton at (806) 674-1203 or hannahburton874@gmail.com .

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo area Our Town briefs for June 2, 2024