Amarillo area public meetings for the week of April 22, 2024

Monday

Potter County Commissioners' Court Agenda

9 a.m.: Potter County Commissioners' Courtroom, 500 S. Fillmore, Room 106

Budget amendments; Treasurer's Reports; consider and act upon proclaiming April as Senior Hunger Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month; consider and act upon whether to authorize the County Auditor to release to Adolphson & Peterson the final payment, including retainage held by Potter County for the new District Courts Building, in the amount of $2,625,937.58 upon the receipt of final close out documents; consider and act upon utilizing two service agreements through Vitel Communication for the New District Courts Building Fire Alarm Monitoring Services and Fire Alarm inspection; hear an update on Managed Assigned Counsel; discuss and take any action necessary to extend the burn ban; employment items; executive session, if necessary.

Amarillo Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors

11 a.m.: FirstBank Southwest Tower, Ed Davis Conference Room – 9th Floor

Executive session - deliberation regarding economic development negotiations and commercial or financial information received from a business prospect and/or to deliberate the offer of a financial or other incentive to a business prospect: Food Processing, Manufacturing & Distribution, Insurance & Related Activities, Infrastructure, Workforce, Workforce Training Center; purchase or sale of real property located in the Northeast quadrant of the city of Amarillo; discuss, consider and take appropriate action on various projects; staff financial and operational updates.

Amarillo Library Advisory Board

4 p.m.: Southwest Branch Library, 6801 SW 45th

Presentation and discussion by the Director of Library Services on current departmental issues and activities: Friends of the Library, programming and events at all APL locations, Southwest Branch Activities, presentation on APL's partnership with the Community Development department, presentation on APL's video series, "What Makes the Shelf."

Canyon Independent School District Board of Education

6:45 p.m.: Canyon ISD District Support Center, 3301 N. 23rd St, Canyon, TX 79015

Special meeting: Closed session; consideration and action to employ Crestview Elementary Principal; Strategic Planning Discussion; accept donations; board members may interview applicants for the vacancy in Place 4 of the Canyon ISD Board of Trustees; consultation in closed session with District's lawyer regarding the assignment and reassignment of certified educators; potential Texas Education Code, Chapter 21, due process action relating to one or more educator contracts; and other legal matters related thereto; consideration and action to return a Randall High School term contract teacher to probationary contract status.

Tuesday

Amarillo City Council - Work Session

1:30 p.m.: City Hall - Council Chamber, 601 S. Buchanan St., 3rd Floor

Executive session consult with the attorney on Proposition 1 Bond Proceeds; purchase or sale of real property located in the Northeast quadrant of the City of Amarillo; discussion regarding commercial or financial information received from a business prospect on an economic development project located in the Northwest Quadrant of Amarillo - manufacturing and workforce training.

Amarillo City Council - regular meeting

3 p.m.: City Hall - Council Chamber, 601 S. Buchanan St., 3rd Floor

Proclamations: Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month, Alcohol Awareness Month, Beta Sigma Phi, Municipal Clerks Week; discussion items: Center City Update, Charter amendment election process, Amarillo Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) quarterly update; consent items: ordinance amending the Amarillo Municipal Code, to repeal Ordinance 8092 and Chapter 14-8 related to the regulation of massage establishments; consider a resolution authorizing the City to seek and distribute state funds, in cooperation with the Amarillo-Potter Event Venue District, for the 2024 Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association World and American Quarter Horse Association World of Mounted Shooting Horses Event, the 2024 United States Team Penning Association World Championship Event and for the 2024 Working Ranch Cowboys Association’s World Championship Ranch Rodeo; aviation clear zone easements; South Gateway Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) #3 Developer Agreement with AEDC for public infrastructure projects in the vicinity South of Loop 335, between South Coulter and I-27, within the South Gateway TIRZ boundaries - the agreement is for reimbursement of up to $7,570,000 spent on installing the extension of Premiere Dr., Street D, and all associated utility infrastructure. Reimbursement will be made with a maximum of 90% of available funds through the year 2042 from the South Gateway Tax Increment Fund; South Gateway Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) #3 Developer Agreement with the Attebury Elevators, LLC and Rockrose Development, LLC for infrastructure projects in the vicinity North of Loop 335, between South Coulter and I-27 within the South Gateway TIRZ boundaries for reimbursement of up to $4,670,000 spent to install Tavern Dr., Southgate Dr., Street A, Street B and all associated utility infrastructure. Reimbursement will be made with a maximum of 90% of available funds through the year 2042 from the South Gateway Tax Increment Fund; South Gateway Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) #3 Developer Agreement with the Attebury Elevators, LLC and Rockrose Development, LLC for a private infrastructure project in the vicinity South of Loop 335, between South Coulter and I-27 within the South Gateway TIRZ boundaries up to $3,000,000 spent on installing the parking lot associated with the forthcoming Kids, Inc. Sports Complex; Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Randall County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) and the City of Amarillo for the purpose of installing, maintaining, and operating a fiber optic circuit between RSCO and the Simms Municipal Building; new interlocal agreement for jail services due to the existing agreement being set to expire in May 2024; building lease agreement between the City and Amarillo National Bank for the lease of Building #583 at the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport, increasing the associated land and updating the rental amount to current appraised value; and various departmental contracts, purchases and agreements. Non-consent items: ordinance for designating certain areas as Reinvestment Zone No. 24 for commercial/industrial tax abatement in Amarillo Economic Development Corporation’s South Georgia Business Park in the vicinity of Farmers and Georgia, in Randall County; rezoning; consider the award of a Location Incentive Agreement (LIA) and Tax Abatement Agreement between the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) and Sage Oil Vac, Inc.; Location Incentive Agreement (LIA) between the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) and Asset Protection Unit, LLC. (APU).

Amarillo College Board of Regents - status update

5:45 p.m.: Palo Duro Room, College Union Building, 2nd floor, Washington Street Campus, 2201 S. Washington St.

Moment of reflection; SGA report; reports on Executive Committee, Presidential Search, AC Foundation, Amarillo Museum of Art (AMoA), Panhandle PBS, Tax Increment Reinvestment Zones (TIRZ); Amarillo Foundation for Education and Business; Standing Policies & Procedures Committee; Finance Committee (AC Investment, Potential Lease & Sales Opportunities); Legislative Affairs Committee; Community College Association of Texas Trustees (CCATT); Nominating Committee; ARC Update; RNEC Update; Dual Credit Update; No Excuses 2025.

Amarillo College Board of Regents - regular meeting

6:30 p.m.:Palo Duro Room, College Union Building – 2nd floor, Washington Street Campus, 2201 S. Washington St.

Appointments, budget amendments; request for statement of qualifications No. 1406 - abbreviated agreement between owner and contractor for construction projects with limited scope; investment report; financial reports; selection of finalist for the position of college president; closed meeting.

Wednesday

Amarillo Convention and Visitors' Bureau Board of Directors

8:30 a.m.: Board Room - Bivins Mansion, 1000 S. Polk

Presentation and consideration: financial report; presentation: Greater Amarillo Film Commission; discussion: Board Retreat; general announcements from committee members.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo area public meetings for the week of April 22, 2024