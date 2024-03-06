Amarillo-area election results: Live updates on local primaries
Polls close at 7 p.m. in Tuesday's Republican and Democratic primary elections featuring number of federal, state and local races.
Check back here updated results posted throughout the evening Tuesday.
Polls close in 1 hour | 6 p.m.
Texans have until 7 p.m. to choose their preferred candidates in either the Democratic or Republican primaries, with a number of important races on the ballot.
Find a list of what's on the ballot in the Amarillo and where to vote at the link below.
Election Day guide: Here's what you need to know to vote in Amarillo
—Alex Driggars
This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Amarillo-area election results: Live updates on local primaries