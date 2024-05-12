Amarillo area community news of special events, camps, more

Amarillo League of Women Voters' annual meeting & potluck features State Rep. Four Price

The Amarillo League of Women Voters invites the public to its Annual Meeting and Potluck. This free event will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18 at the Amarillo Area Foundation, 919 S. Polk St.

Everyone is welcome. League members are strongly encouraged to attend as they will be voting on board members, the annual budget, and updates to the by-laws. Friends and family are encouraged to join the event as well. The featured speaker will be Four Price, Texas House Representative for District 87. He'll be discussing the importance of the League's mission of empowering voters and defending democracy from the perspective of an elected official.

State Rep. Four Price for the 87th District speaks in this July 2023 file photo about his role in bringing the broadband project to the city of Amarillo at city hall. Price will be the featured speaker at the Amarillo League of Women Voters' annual meeting and potluck on May 18.

Like last year, this meeting will also be a potluck. Drinks will be provided, but everyone is encouraged to bring some food to share. Their is a sign-up form online to let the board know what you plan to contribute to the potluck, with their thanks.

Reminder: This is an election year, and the League is dedicated to community outreach. If your organization, business, nonprofit, or church is interested in having the League set up a voter registration booth at an upcoming gathering, or if you’d like them to present their seminar, Civics 101, contact them by email at amarillolwv@gmail.com or call 806-337-2148.

HHSC to host Amarillo and Lufkin community events, connecting Texans to mental health resources

AUSTIN – In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month observed in May, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is hosting free community resource festivals in Amarillo and Lufkin.

The HHSC “Turn To” community festivals spotlight local mental health care and substance use prevention organizations. These events will offer family-friendly and hands-on activities to reduce stress, address mental health concerns, and connect attendees to helpful resources.

The Amarillo Turn To Festival is Saturday, May 18, 1-4 p.m. at Amarillo College FirstBank Southwest Center, S. Washington St. The Lufkin Turn To Festival will be held June 1. Visit TurnToSupportsTx.org to learn more.

“The Turn To campaign is a way to help Texans access support right where they live," said HHSC Chief Program and Services Officer Michelle Alletto. "We’re excited about the upcoming events in Amarillo and Lufkin that are part of a much larger effort to create a healthier, more resilient Texas."

TTUHSC and the Texas Suicide Prevention Collaborative to present summit

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 12 to 24, with incidents increasing 52% between 2000 and 2021. The National Institutes of Health also stated that among young adults, More than 40% of those aged 18 to 25 with mental illnesses do not have access to mental health care.

To help address these issues, the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) will collaborate with the Texas Suicide Prevention Collaborative to present the Texas Higher Education Suicide Prevention Spring Summit 8 a.m. to noon May 14.

The free event will be virtual.

“The goal of this summit is for college campus administrators from across Texas to develop relationships to help navigate implementing mental health services and other supports for students experiencing mental health challenges during their college careers,” Nancy Treviño, Ph.D., TTUHSC Department of Psychiatry and director of the Texas Tech Mental Health Institute, said.

Presentations will include:

“Eight Dimensions of Wellness,” Logan Winkleman, Ph.D., TTUHSC School of Health Professions director of Clinical Mental Health Counseling

“Higher Education Policy/Panel Discussion,” Hannah Vasquez, Texas Suicide Prevention Collaborative Policy Fellow; Alan Korinek, Ph.D., and Kristie Collins from Program of Assistance for Students and Employee Assistance Program

“Intervention Approaches in Higher Education,” David B. Goldston, Ph.D., child and family psychologist, professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health Services and professor of Psychology and Neuroscience at Duke Health

“Although they are not the target audience, college students and parents also may attend the summit,” Treviño said. “Our hope is this summit will provide a better understanding of policies and resources college campuses are required to offer.”

Co-chairs for the event are Treviño and Terri McBryde, higher education lead for the Texas Suicide Prevention Collaborative. The event is sponsored by the Texas Suicide Prevention Collaborative, Texas Health & Human Services Commission Gulf Coast Center, and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Resilient Youth, Safer Environment Grant.

To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0kdumppzstG9dhXQMTi0FPIfW7W9LQILI#/registration .

Courtside to Host Special West Regional Basketball Competition

Courtside, in partnership with Special Olympics Texas (SOTX), invites the community to cheer on the athletes in the upcoming West Region 2024 Regional Basketball Competition. The event will take place May 24-26 at Courtside, located at 14365 Indian Hill Road in Amarillo. Families, volunteers, community partners, and spectators are all encouraged to attend and show their support for inclusivity and sportsmanship.

Courtside is encouraging individuals to donate sports tennis shoes or gift cards for shoes, which will be distributed to the athletes to purchase their own pairs. "We're honored to support Special Olympics Texas and provide shoes for these amazing young athletes," said Ben Heller, Courtside LLC Owner. "It's our mission to ensure they have everything they need to compete comfortably and confidently." To further support this cause, SOTX will have a podiatrist on-site to professionally size the children's feet, ensuring a perfect fit for their new shoes.

Donation Sites include Courtside (Monday -Thursday 4-9 p.m., weekends 9 a.m.-3 p.m.) and Grill This BBQ Supply, 5611 Gem Lake Rd. (Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.). Contact Ben Heller for additional drop-off options. For more information, please contact Ben and Julie Heller at (806) 584-2040 or hellershelpinghands@gmail.com.

4th annual Cars for Kids & Poker Run a success

On Saturday, April 27, Fill With Hope, with co-host Shot-Gun LEMC, celebrated the fourth annual Cars for Kids and Poker Run at Happy State Bank Stadium. A total of 70 cars and pickup trucks, tractors, 4-wheel drives, trucks & ATV’s participated, as well as 20 bikers in the two-hour Poker Run event.

“This was our most successful car-show fundraiser yet," said Cindy Sheets, Executive Director of Fill With Hope, "“bringing in well over $30,000 to help us feed hungry children throughout neighborhoods within the Canyon ISD community! We are so thankful to our participating entries as every vehicle entered fed 2 children for an entire month! We also offered our Checkered Flag sponsorships again this year. For only $180, merchants, civic organizations, and businesses throughout our community received advertisement on a checkered flag sign that was then placed in front of a vehicle at the show. The best thing, however—is that every sign purchased, sponsored a child in our program for an entire year!” Over $10,000 in Checkered Flag sponsorships were purchased for this event!”

The icing on the cake was a food delivery that no one could have expected: Clint Rich entered a 2022 Fat Truck-filled to the brim with 730 jars of peanut butter and 3,600 individual pudding cups for the children.

Car show awards included:

Tractor: “Tractor less than 20 HP” Jandy & Dylan Furman Furman, “Tractor 21-49 HP” Jandy & Dylan Furman, “Tractor 50-75 HP” Kyle Brady

Motorcycles / small engine: “Custom”-Salina Rivera, “Small Engine/Other”- Rylee Jo Lively 2018 Cart

Cars / trucks: “Original”-Kip Elms 1991 Red Ford Ranger XLT, “Street Rods”-Charles White 1940 Blue Ford Deluxe Sedan, “Muscle Cars”-Derek Studebaker 2017 Red Chevy Corvette Z06, “Classic Cars”-DJ Warwick 1970 Red Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser, “Pickup”-Chris Connell 1977, “4 WD/Others”-Tony Soliz -Jeep

People's Choice: Jason White-1967 -Ford Shelby GT 500

Kid's Choice: Rylee Jo Lively-2018 cart

Participant's Choice: Cody Cook-1970 Gold Chevy C10

Shot Gun LEMC ran a silent auction, 50/50 & gun raffle and had the Poker Run, which stopped at several venues & Canyon ISD locations and made a donation of $3,800 along with the hours dedicated to the event. Shot Gun LEMC is an organization made up mostly of men from the law enforcement agencies in service or retired, also open to members of the Armed Forces and paramilitary corps, as well as first responders, all sharing a passion for motorcycles, family and charities.

For more, see www.fillwithhope.org or call 806-433-9957.

Texas Panhandle War Memorial and Education Center announces Memorial Day Ceremony guest

Medal of Honor recipient Dwight Birdwell will be the guest of honor and speaker for Memorial Day, May 27, at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial at 11:30 a.m. This year's ceremony will also include the Daughters of the American Revolution dedication of the America 250! Patriots Marker.

Platinum and gold Sponsorships are available for this event, and the unveiling of Dwight Birdwell's exhibit to the Wall of Honor on Sunday, May 26. To become a sponsor, go to texaspanhandlewarmemorial.com for a sponsorship form or call 806-350-8387.

Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center holds annual VA2K Walk & Roll Event

The Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center is participating in the 14th Annual National VA2K Walk & Roll event on Wednesday, May 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6010 W. Amarillo Blvd.

The VA2K Walk & Roll event is presented by AVAHCS Housing First Program and Employee Whole Health Program to encourage individuals to live an active lifestyle as well as support homeless veterans through voluntary donations of non-perishable foods and clothing items. The community is invited to this free event that will feature an opening ceremony, 1.24-mile walk, family fun, food, activities, community resources and more.

While contributions are not required to participate, participants are encouraged to bring items such as new clothing, toiletries, non-perishable packaged or canned foods, sheets, blankets, towels, wash cloths, laundry bags, detergent, or bottled water. These contributions will be collected and distributed to local homeless veterans.

Go camping with Amarillo Zoo this summer

Hungry as a bear? Find out this summer at the Amarillo Zoo. One of the unique youth summer camp programs offered by the Amarillo Zoo is “Feasts for Beasts” – the opportunity to hone your culinary skills for zoo residents, including the American Black Bear.

“Feasts for Beasts” campers will become a master chef – creating animal-themed snacks for the many animals that call the Amarillo Zoo home. It will be just one of several inspired and creative summer camp programs offered at the Amarillo Zoo. “We wanted to provide a wide array of summer camp programs that appeal to our young visitors at the zoo,” said Amarillo Zoo Curator Berkeley Hilliard. “The programs are educational and informative – but most of all - fun.”

Amarillo Zoo summer camps include: Animals in STEAM summer camp - June 10-14; Eco-Explorers summer camp - June 24-28; Zookeeper-in-training summer camp - July 8-12; Around the World Summer Camp - July 15-19; and Feasts for Beasts Summer Camp - July 29 - Aug. 2. Cost is $200 per child for a full day, $125 for a half day.

Amarillo Zoo Summer Camp registration is available at: https://bit.ly/amazoosc . For more on the zoo, visit https://www.zoo.amarillo.gov/ or see their page on Facebook.

Mission Cataract Amarillo offers free cataract surgery for eligible patients

Mission Cataract Amarillo, in partnership with Panhandle Eye Group, is proud to announce its initiative to provide free cataract surgery for individuals who are not covered by private insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid. This public service aims to offer relief and improved vision to those in need within the community.

Cataracts can significantly impact one's quality of life, affecting daily activities such as reading, driving, and recognizing faces. Understanding the financial burden that cataract surgery may pose for some individuals, Mission Cataract Amarillo is stepping forward to offer assistance.

A free cataract screening event will be held on Saturday, June 15, providing an opportunity for individuals to determine their eligibility for the program. The screening will be conducted by the Panhandle Eye Group physicians. To schedule an appointment for the screening, interested individuals are encouraged to call 806-354-8891 no later than June 12.

Qualified patients identified during the screening will receive free cataract surgery by appointment only. Spaces are limited, so early registration is recommended.

New lighting systems installed at three city of Amarillo parks

New lighting systems are brightening the experience for parkgoers at Sam Houston Park, San Jacinto Park and Medical Center Park. The LED walking paths and safety lighting have replaced older lighting systems that dated back decades.

“These new lighting systems will make a significant difference in terms of park quality,” said City of Amarillo Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kashuba. “From a public safety standpoint, improving the lighting around walking paths is huge. These parks were identified as parks with the most immediate need of new lighting systems. We think residents who enjoy these parks will notice the difference.”

City council approved a $1.2 million contract with Musco Sports Lighting, LLC for the lighting systems. A majority of the funding - $1 million – comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. The remaining $216,931 comes from COA general construction funds.

The city's Parks and Recreation Department is also conducting repairs to concrete sidewalks at Sam Houston Park and Medical Center Park.

For more information, contact City of Amarillo Media Relations Manager David Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.

WT Speech and Hearing Clinic to offer speech and language summer programs

CANYON — Registration is open now for summer programs from West Texas A&M University’s Department of Speech and Hearing Sciences. Sessions will be held Mondays through Thursdays from June 10 to 27, excluding June 19, in the WT Speech and Hearing Clinic inside Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center, 720 S. Tyler St.

Children ages 3 to 6 can enroll in the preschool speech-language group, which meets from 8:30 to 10 a.m.

Children ages 7 to 12 who need extra help producing the “R” sound can enroll in “Accelerate Your ‘R’!,” which meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Cost for the three weeks is $125. Space is limited.

Payment may be dropped off at the clinic on Mondays or Wednesdays or may be paid by phone at 806-651-5101. Cancelations will be accepted and refunds issued through May 17.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo area Our Town briefs for May 12, 2024