Amanda López Askin leads Doña Ana County Clerk Primary Election by wide margin

DOÑA ANA COUNTY ― Amanda López Askin appears to have beaten Andrew Ostic in a Primary Election for the second time.

López Askin had a considerable lead when the Clerk's office announced via social media that the absentiee voter election board was dismissed at 10:22 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Democrat Doña Ana County Clerk incumbent beat Ostic in the 2024 Primary Election with an unofficial 86% of the 9,486 total votes. López Askin defeated Ostic for the same seat in 2020 with 84% of the 15,353 votes that were cast in that election.

"What the turnout and percent of the vote is telling me is it was really decisive strong support of the work that I have done and my team has done really in five plus years," López Askin said. "At the end of the day, it really goes back to supporting my exceptional staff and their work. They do the day-to-day grind and they have made this possible for me."

López Askin will face Republican Cheryl De Young in the November General Election. López Askin, who was appointed in 2018, defeated De Young in the 2020 General Election with 59% of the vote.

"I am very grateful, not only with the win margin," López Askin said. "I feel it's a mandate and the community is listening to our messaging. With all of the pro-voter things we do, I'm excited to have a robust conversation with my upcoming opponent in the General."

Doña Ana County Clerk Amanda López Askin

Gloria Gameros leads incumbent for County Commissioner seat

According to unofficial results, the District 2 seat on the Doña Ana County Board of County Commissioners could have a new representative. Anthony Democrat Gloria Gameros led incumbent Diana Murillo by eight percentage points in the Primary Election.

Gameros collected 54% of the 922 votes that were counted, according to the New Mexico Secretary of State's website.

Gameros would face Chamberino Republican Lorraine Limon McCullough in the General Election in November.

District 2 includes the City of Sunland Park and the City of Anthony, where Murillo has been mayor since 2016. She was re-elected in 2021. She was elected District 2 commissioner in 2020 and is currently the Board's vice chair.

District 4 County Commissioner: Democrat incumbent Irma Susana Chaparro from Las Cruces will face Organ Republican Stacie Durham.

District 5 County Commissioner: Democrat incumbent Manuel Sanchez from Doña Ana will run unopposed. Las Cruces Democrat Oscar Vasquez Butler was disqualified.

Doña Ana courts

Magistrate Court Division 1 Nathan William Graff is unopposed in the Primary and General Election.

