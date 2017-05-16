Amanda’s Amazing Loose Skin Transformation!

The following material contains graphic images that may be disturbing. Parents are advised that these images may not be suitable for young children.

See how a social-media star famed for her embrace of her post-weight-loss body, excess skin and all, looks now! Amanda returns to The Doctors to show off her new physique after her skin-removal surgery.

Amanda, aka “Manda’s Muffin Top,” was proud of her loose skin after losing 150 lbs. However, she was ready to move on and let go of the excess skin, which was causing rashes and sores. She happily accepted Plastic Surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon’s offer to remove her loose skin.

Dr. Ordon and his colleague, Dr. Ritu Chopra, greet Amanda at their offices. “Are you ready to be the queen of lean?” Dr. Ordon asks. The procedure is equivalent to doing three “tummy tucks” across her abdomen, in what Dr. Ordon calls a “fleur-de-lis” pattern. “All in a day’s work!” Dr. Ordon concludes.

Dr. Ordon and Dr. Chopra have performed many skin removals, including for celebrities like Chaz Bono and a “Biggest Loser” winner – but they agree that Amanda’s surgery, as Dr. Ordon puts it, was “Our greatest hit!” The surgical team removed 14 lbs of skin.

Amanda joins The Doctors. “The queen is holding court!” announces Dr. Ordon. Amanda says it’s only five weeks since her surgery, and “I feel almost 100 percent!” Dr. Ordon gives her the credit – she’s been eating right, has a great attitude, and did everything to ensure a great result.

The two surgeons say the toughest part of this type of surgery is ending up with a great-looking bellybutton – and Amanda has one! She says her four-year-old, Thalia, tells her, “We have the same matching bellybutton!” Thalia comes out onstage and brings little presents for the surgeons – little crowns on a chain, because “You are my knights in shining armor,” says Amanda.

“I think it’s important to realize that this wasn’t for vanity,” Dr. Chopra notes. “She had rashes, she had issues, she was going to have back pain. This was a necessity.”

There’s one more surprise for Amanda – Rosie Mercado reveals that it’s always been Amanda’s dream to wear a bodycon dress. “We have a little black dress waiting for you to try on and share with us!”



Amanda returns in a black cocktail dress to take a turn around the stage. She delivers The Doctors’ prescription for the day: “Basically, just love yourself at every stage of whatever journey you may be on, whether it’s a health journey, a body-positivity journey – your whole life.”