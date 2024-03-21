Amal Umar: Nigerian film star arrested on bribery charges

One of Nigeria's most popular actresses has been arrested for allegedly trying to bribe a police officer in Kano state.

Police say Amal Umar gave an officer 250,000 naira (£137; $175) to have her impounded car released.

Her lawyer Adama Usman says she denies the charges, saying it was a police officer who first asked for money.

She has appeared in hundreds of movies over the past decade and is also well known in neighbouring countries.

Amal, as she is known by fans of Kano's film industry, Kannywood, has millions of followers on social media.

According to the police, Amal's car was seized over a year ago on suspicion it had been purchased using proceeds of fraud allegedly committed by her boyfriend.

"She gave our officer 250,000 [naira] with a promise to bring more money," Kano police spokesman Bashir Muhammad told the BBC.

Amal's lawyer Mrs Usman told the BBC they would continue to fight the case in court as she thinks the Fuska Biyu star was coerced.

"This is simply a case of abuse of her rights. We won the initial case in court where they were trying to link her with her boyfriend's activities which she has no hands in," the lawyer told the BBC.

"But the police are yet to obey court orders four months in by still holding on to her car.

"On this case of attempted bribery they are claiming, we are going to pursue it to the end because she was called to come and collect her car only for things to change," the lawyer said.

Amal, 24, has been freed on bail.

Police say Amal's boyfriend Ramadan Inuwa is wanted on charges of obtaining money by false pretences and is still at large.

He has not commented on the accusations.

You may also be interested in: