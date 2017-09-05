Amal Clooney is a knockout in lavender just three months after giving birth

Amal Clooney is a relative newcomer to Tinseltown, but she's already a master of old-Hollywood glam!

The human rights lawyer, who gave birth to twins three months ago, took a few hours off from parenting to attend the Venice Film Festival alongside husband George Clooney. The Saturday event marked their first red carpet appearance as parents to little Alexander and Ella.

Amal was the undisputed fashion winner of the night in a figure-huggng floor-length lavender gown by Versace, which she paired with voluminous waves and a deep red lip. She's cut her hair shorter since her last major public appearance in early 2017 -- and we have a feeling "the Amal" is about to become a highly-requested look.

For his part, George looked dapper as well in an Armani tux. The actor's new flm, "Suburbicon," premiered at the festival.

Last week while discussing the film, George told press that he's still adjusting to fatherhood.

“Right now my job is changing diapers and walking them around a little bit,” he told press. “I really didn’t think at 56 that I would be the parent of twins. Don’t make plans. You always have to just enjoy the ride.”

The Clooney family primarily resides in England, where they have a home in village of Sonning-on-Thames, Berkshire.