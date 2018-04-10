Amal Clooney Calls for Gun Control: 'This Doesn’t Happen in Other Developed Countries'

It’s a well-established fact that Amal Clooney is a universally recognized badass thanks to her work as an international human-rights barrister, something that was further confirmed in a May 2018 cover profile of her in Vogue.

In the profile, readers learn that her husband, actor George Clooney, thinks Amal and her career are far superior to his own work in Hollywood and as a humanitarian. Readers also learn that the twins she and George welcomed a year ago said “Mama” as their first word.

However, it’s Amal’s dedication to social causes that might be the most engrossing part of the profile. In the piece, she sounds off on the #MeToo movement and goes into detail about the shortcomings of the gun control movement in the U.S., something she and George have been vocal about — the couple donated half a million dollars to the recent March for Our Lives in Washington D.C. and also attended the student-led march.

“I’ve seen lots of commentary where people have tried to say, ‘This isn’t about having too many guns or allowing semiautomatic and automatic weapons to be purchased too easily—surely this is about mental health, or about violence and movies,’ ” she said. “The fact is, there are violent movies all over the world, and there are mental-health issues in other countries. But this doesn’t happen in other developed countries. The difference is guns, and how widely and easily available they are.”