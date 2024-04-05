‘I am over the moon’: Visitors arrive in Western New York ahead of the total solar eclipse

TechCrunch

For years, banks have been financing large renewable power projects, from utility-scale solar farms to horizon-spanning wind farms. On Thursday, the EPA announced that it had awarded $20 billion in grants from the Inflation Reduction Act to eight organizations that will use the money to make loans that will help with those projects. “It’s a chance to prove that this works and creates real benefit on the ground for people across America,” Dawn Lippert, founder and CEO of Elemental Excelerator, told TechCrunch, adding that “tribal communities, rural communities, low income and disadvantaged communities are really the focus here.”