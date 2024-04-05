‘I am over the moon’: Visitors arrive in Western New York ahead of the total solar eclipse
All those anticipated visitors started to arrive in Western New York on Friday for Monday’s total solar eclipse.
All those anticipated visitors started to arrive in Western New York on Friday for Monday’s total solar eclipse.
Let’s break down some of the common conspiracy theories around the April 8 solar eclipse.
On Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse will be visible across a swath of North America, from Mexico’s Pacific coast to the easternmost reaches of Canada. NASA has sponsored a handful of citizen science projects that anyone can participate in.
Preliminary local forecasts in 15 states along the so-called path of totality show viewing the highly-anticipated celestial event may be a problem for some, less so for others.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
With 30 million Americans in the path of totality, travelers are adding billions to the economy in order to witness the April 8 event.
A look ahead at living your best life this April, from the total solar eclipse to the rainy day activity you should try.
For years, banks have been financing large renewable power projects, from utility-scale solar farms to horizon-spanning wind farms. On Thursday, the EPA announced that it had awarded $20 billion in grants from the Inflation Reduction Act to eight organizations that will use the money to make loans that will help with those projects. “It’s a chance to prove that this works and creates real benefit on the ground for people across America,” Dawn Lippert, founder and CEO of Elemental Excelerator, told TechCrunch, adding that “tribal communities, rural communities, low income and disadvantaged communities are really the focus here.”
Everything to know about the Ramapo Fault system which runs from Pennsylvania to southeastern New York.
Despite its similarities, Instagram Threads is no X. At least, not yet. The text-focused social network — and Meta's answer to Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter — missed a moment to shine on Friday when users once again turned to X to discuss the New York/New Jersey area earthquake. Meanwhile, earthquake-related terms didn't register on Threads' trends section until closer to 2 p.m. ET, even though the earthquake had hit a little before 10:30 on Friday morning.
Share certificates are offered by credit unions and have features similar to CDs. Learn more about how share certificates work and how to open one.
Tesla shares slipped on Friday, capping off a challenging week for the stock after a rocky first quarter with deliveries, pricing, and questions about its next models all weighing on the story.
Spare your arms and back during spring cleaning: 'This does the work for you,' one of its many fans says.
Jobs report Friday finally arrives, bringing a test for stocks that have struggled in the second quarter's early going.
Christian Bale is the second of three actors to portray the monstrous character in a string of new interpretations.
Over 57,000 fans say this top-rated weatherproof model rivals pricier brands — for a whole lot less.
Here's what you should do if you have any of these potentially risky items in your home.
This well-organized travel bag keeps your clothes clean and protected with a dedicated drop compartment for shoes or toiletries.
Californians waking up to the news that an earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale rattled buildings and nerves in New Jersey and across much of the East Coast Friday morning, but caused no reported damage, could be forgiven for reacting with a shug.
Here are the best deals at REI's spring outlet and clearance sale, a beacon of opportunity for anyone who finds solace amidst the rugged beauty of nature.
The Carolina Panthers signed defensive tackle Derrick Brown to a four-year contract extension reportedly worth $96 million. Last season, Brown set a single-season record for tackles by a defensive lineman.