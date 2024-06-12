'I am a killer': Wade Wilson's father testifies the accused told him in Cape Coral deaths

The father of the Fort Myers man accused in the 2019 Cape Coral murders of two women stuttered and looked at his son through the corner of his eye while he testified that Wade Wilson narrated the slayings during a phone call.

Wilson, 30, is charged with the first-degree murder of Kristine Melton, 35; grand theft of Melton's car; battery on Melissa Montanez, 41; first-degree murder of Diane Ruiz, 43; burglary of a dwelling belonging to Kent Amlin or Fannie Amlin; and petty theft from Kent Amlin or Fanny Amlin.

Wednesday morning, closing arguments were to begin with the possibility of the jury deliberating by the end of the third day of trial.

The second day of Wilson's capital murder trial included the findings of the DNA analysis stemming from the separate crime scenes, as well as how an Ohio couple found Wilson had broken into their home the day they left for their home state.

Wilson's biological father, Steven Testasecca, 46, of Lakeland, said his level of contact with his son has been "sporadic" over the years.

Testasecca said he and Wilson's mother were both teenagers when she became pregnant; Wilson was placed for adoption, he said.

Wilson connected with Testasecca when he was 18, Tuesday's testimony revealed.

Testasecca said he received a call from Wilson on Oct. 7, 2019, while he was at work. According to Testasecca, Wilson asked for help and said he did something he could not take back.

"He said, 'I'm a killer,'" Testasecca said, adding he did not believe Wilson initially. Testasecca asked that Wilson call him later in the evening.

At least two other calls followed. It was not until a 10 p.m. call that Testasecca began to think what Wilson was saying could be true, he testified.

Testasecca said Wilson did not show remorse.

"He's a good storyteller," Testasecca said.

Testasecca said that during the latter of the calls, which he placed on speaker with his biological mother listening in and relaying the information to law enforcement, Wilson detailed the killings.

Wade Wilson described the slayings to his father

Testasecca said Wilson confessed to choking Melton after she went to sleep.

Testasecca testified Wilson confessed to stopping Ruiz for directions before she got into the car and he choked her while he drove.

According to Testasecca's testimony, Wilson said Ruiz was still breathing before he repeatedly ran her over.

"He was excited," Testasecca said, adding Wilson said he wanted to make Ruiz "look like spaghetti." "He was wanting me to feel the same way he was feeling."

Testasecca said he initially wanted to help Wilson, but his perspective changed when Wilson began delving into detailed recounts of the slayings.

"What if that was my mom?" Testasecca asked. "He would’ve done it again."

How did Steven Testasecca lead authorities to Wade Wilson?

Trying to get Wilson to cooperate, Testasecca said, he asked him for his location while the call remained on speaker.

Testasecca said he told his son he would send an Uber to his location.

Home owner who left for Ohio says Wade Wilson was not welcome

Fanny Amlin, 80, said she and her husband, Kent Amlin — who did not testify — had just traded in the Florida sun for the cooler Ohio temperatures when Wilson broke into their home Oct. 7, 2019.

Amlin said the couple locked the house and left everything tidied up.

When authorities found Wilson after Testasecca flagged them, Tuesday's testimony uncovered, they found White Claw alcoholic beverages in the home, as well as a belt and other clothing sitting on a table.

Amlin said she and her husband never left clothes on the table.

Mistrial denied

While law enforcement testified, Fort Myers police Officer Timothy McCormick alluded to a traffic stop Wilson fled following the battery incident against Montanez.

During a recording played in court, McCormick ordered that Wilson turn the car off and said he was detained.

While McCormick called for backup officers, he said, Wilson fled, but he did not have probable cause to arrest him.

As McCormick discussed the traffic stop, he alluded to searching Wilson through court records, hinting at a prior criminal history.

The comment led defense attorneys Lee Hollander and Kevin Shirley to call for a mistrial, condemning the statement as unethical. After a nearly 15-minute recess, Lee Circuit Judge Nicholas Thompson concluded the comment was brief and not prejudicial to dismiss the trial.

Wade Wilson wishes to remain silent

Assistant State Attorneys Sara Miller and Andreas Gardiner, who are prosecuting the case for the state, rested their case around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Thompson asked Wilson if he wished to speak, but he said he was undecisive and needed to consult with Hollander and Shirley.

After approximately 10 minutes, Wilson, Hollander, Shirley, Miller and Gardiner reconvened in the courtroom.

Thompson again asked Wilson if he wished to speak at trial. Wilson said he wished to remain silent.

When Thompson asked if anyone influenced his decision, Wilson nodded, later saying he arrived at the conclusion by himself.

Hollander and Shirley said they did not have additional witnesses and rested their case.

