I am a foster mom and I see vaccinating the children I parent as an act of love

My spouse and I became foster parents for the first time about a year ago, knowing we could provide a stable, loving and healthy home for vulnerable children.

As professionals in higher education and nonprofit leadership, we know the great need for enthusiastic and loving foster parents who can provide support and normalcy during a difficult time.

Before we were approved to become foster parents, our home was evaluated for a comprehensive list of security and safety issues — everything from making sure that staircases and windows are secured to which direction pot handles face on the stovetop. With safety protocols that specific and granular, it is clear that DCS wants to protect children from every possible harm.

Vaccine compliance for children is a best practice

A bill currently proposed in the Tennessee legislature would prohibit the Department of Children’s Services from requiring immunizations as a condition of adopting or fostering children. As a committed and loving foster parent myself, I oppose this proposal in the strongest terms possible.

DCS requirement to keep children up-to-date on immunizations must be upheld.

Children need to be protected, nurtured and supported. I don’t think there is a person alive who would disagree with that. And foster children, in particular, need extra love and understanding and support, both emotional and physical. To not require basic protection from serious and easily preventable diseases flies in the face of that logic and good policy.

At its best, the foster system is alien and confusing to kids. Many children in the system move in and out of multiple homes, schools and care facilities, which increases their exposure to unknown pathogens. It is important they are protected from preventable diseases, to reduce the stress and upheaval they are already experiencing.

I believe vaccine compliance is best practice to protect our health as a community and the health of the children in our care, because it takes a community to care for children, in and outside of the home. Children need the support of adults, and I will gladly do what is best to make sure they are safeguarded.

We must be focused on protecting all children

I also know that many of the children in state custody are medically vulnerable — too young to be vaccinated, behind on recommended vaccines due to family upheaval, or with underlying documented medical conditions that prevent them from being vaccinated — thereby relying on the people around them to be vaccinated against vaccine-preventable diseases.

So far, we have welcomed two wonderful children into our family, a 17 year-old and a 3 year-old. While they were in our care, we did everything in our power to create a safe and secure home for them, both emotionally and physically. Of course this included making sure all of us are up to date on all recommended vaccines against critical childhood diseases.

Erin Floyd

Foster families have a responsibility and mission to improve the lives of the children in their care. To bring children into an environment where they are medically unprotected from conditions that can have lifelong repercussions is not responsible or loving.

Tennesseans are better than that. I urge our legislators to uphold the vaccine requirements for prospective foster families, for the sake of all our children.

Erin Floyd is a foster parent who resides in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vaccine law: Don't let politics harm foster children's health