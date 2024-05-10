Am I eligible for California unemployment benefits if I quit my job? See the requirements

Wondering if quitting your job affects your eligibility to receive unemployment benefits in California?

When applying for unemployment benefits in California, there are certain requirements — including how you became unemployed — applicants must meet to qualify.

Here are the requirements set by the California Employment Development Department:

What are the basic requirements to receive unemployment benefits in California?

According to the department’s website, you must meet the following requirements when applying and certifying for unemployment benefits:

Have earned enough wages during the base period.

Be considered completely or partially unemployed, which includes not performing any work for wages, reduced wages and hours, or working full-time for five days as a juror or witness in court.

Be unemployed through circumstances beyond your control, such natural disasters or layoffs.

Be physically able to work if given the opportunity.

Be available to employment opportunities.

Be prepared to accept employment as soon as possible.

Depending on how much you earned within the base period of your claim, the weekly benefit amount ranges from $40 to $450.

Will I be eligible for unemployment benefits if I quit my job?

If you quit your job, the department requires that you must prove “good cause for quitting.”

To determine if your are eligible for unemployment benefits, the department said it will schedule two separate phone interviews with you and your previous employer after you file a claim.

“You must show that there was good cause for leaving, and that you made all reasonable attempts to keep your job,” the department website says.

According to the department, good cause for a voluntary quit can include:

Unsafe working conditions

Medical doctor’s advice

Requesting a leave of absence or transfer

Protecting yourself or your family from domestic violence

If you cannot prove “good cause for quitting,” you are not eligible to receive unemployment benefits from the state.

