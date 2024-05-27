‘I am so blessed;’ Man shocked after tree smashes into house amid tornado-warned storms

A tree smashed into a house in Miami County as tornado-warned storms moved through the area Sunday afternoon.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, John Durbin detailed the sounds he heard and the damage he discovered after the severe weather passed.

“It was the boom, I (didn’t) see anything,” Durbin said.

Durbin said he has lived in his house for 10 years but has never experienced anything like this.

“I opened my back door very slowly and I said ‘Oh my goodness, my tree fell on my house,’” Durbin said.

When he saw that the tree had snapped in half, he was at a loss for words.

“What am I going to do?” Durbin said.

The tree caused significant damage to his roof, cracks in his kitchen walls, and left him without power.

Durbin wasn’t the only Miami Valley resident who experienced damage.

News Center 7 received dozens of reports that trees and power lines were down across Montgomery, Clark, Greene, and Miami counties.

At the time of the storms and immediately after, nearly 4,000 AES Ohio customers were without power. As of 10:30 p.m., less than 2,000 customers are without power.

Durbin said he was grateful for the crews that responded quickly.

“I am so blessed by God the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit and Our Lady,” Durbin said.

He can’t stay at his house tonight but hopes to return tomorrow.

We will continue to follow this story.

Damaged Tree in Englewood

Tree snapped Huber Heights

Tree down in Clayton

Tree down Clayton

