Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County receives brand-new AED device

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County has new equipment that will help save lives.

The center received a new AED, or Automated External Defibrillator, from the California Cardiovascular and Neurology institutes, which partners with local dedicated students around town.

“It makes me feel good knowing that I can improve the survival rate of someone having a cardiac arrest by over 70%,” said incoming freshman, Kabir Singh.

Other students had immediate family members in mind.

“For me, if my grandpa, he lives up in Idaho..,” said Landon Wells. “Just the feeling that he’ll be safe if anything does happen and an AED can help bring him back to life, it really ensures me so I wanted to bring that to the community here.”

The center says the new AED will significantly boost the capacity to respond swiftly and effectively in situations involving cardiac arrest.

