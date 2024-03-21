Alyssa Raghu responds to accusations she stole her friend’s ‘American Idol’ audition

After Julia Davo and Alyssa Raghu’s “American Idol” auditions went viral, Alyssa is speaking out after receiving criticism on the internet.

In her explanation, Raghu expressed disappointment in the editors at Idol, accusing them of editing the episode to look more nefarious than it really was.

An “American Idol” representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fans are up in arms after some say the former “American Idol” contestant seemingly stole her best friend’s audition, USA Today reported.

As the viral clip revealed, a 20-year-old woman named Julia appeared in the audition room where judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie waited. She told the famous panel that she had dreams of becoming “America’s next female rock star.”

Julia chose David Bowie’s “Life on Mars” as her audition song. The judges had good things to say about Julia but ultimately decided not to send her to Hollywood.

As Julia left the room, her best friend Alyssa Raghu waited for her outside the door. If you’re a die hard “American Idol” fan, then Alyssa may look familiar to you. WATCH:

Five years ago, Alyssa was a contestant on the show when she was 15 years old. In fact, Alyssa made it all the way to the Top 8 before being voted off.

During her time on the show, Alyssa said she was told to continue nurturing her voice as it continue to grow until she was 21.

“I know you said my voice was going to grow until it was 21, and you said that when I was 15,” Alyssa explained to the judges after Julia’s audition. “But just for giggles, I’d love to sing you something.”

Alyssa then continued to sing “My All” by Mariah Carey.

Her performance garnered praise from Katy Perry, who told Alyssa, “You have grown!” And that’s when Alyssa told the judges that if they’ll have her, she’d love to compete on the show again this season.

“Wait, what are you telling me? Are you telling me you want to audition for this season, like six years later,” Perry, with her head in her hands, asked Alyssa.

“I know it’s in your hands, but it’s like why not?” Alyssa responded. Perry called the experience a “really weird plot twist,” before adding that she didn’t see Alyssa winning.

But Bryan and Richie had other plans and voted Alyssa through, exacerbating the situation for Perry, who nearly walked off the set. Julia, on camera, was a good sport, telling Alyssa she “deserved it.”

After the audition caused clear discourse among “American Idol” fans, Alyssa took to Instagram to clarify the situation.

“Definitely a bittersweet moment. What they didn’t show was me constantly begging Julia to come on the show with me, but unfortunately the judges said no,” Alyssa said. “Being able to grow up on this show is something so special to my heart, I want to thank the @americanidol family for teaching me so much throughout the years and showcasing me at my realest moments.”

She then shared a “huge thank you to @juliadavz for true friendship and incredible memories. Thank you all for watching, stay tuned for the next episode!”