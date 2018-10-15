Alyssa Milano Marks 1 Year Of Me Too With Heart-Wrenching Message To Her Daughter

Alyssa Milano shared a powerful and emotional message for her 4-year-old daughter, Elizabella, on Monday ― one year to the day after the actress tweeted “me too.”

“One year ago I recorded this for my daughter, explaining why I shared my story of sexual assault. I never expected to release it publicly,” the actress tweeted. “Now, I feel it’s too important not to share.”

Milano recorded the video on Jan. 18, 2018, just three months after the Me Too movement captured the attention of the world. In the video, Milano speaks directly to Elizabella and describes why she wrote the now-famous callout on Twitter asking women to write “me too” if they had ever experienced sexual assault or harassment.

“When you get older and you watch this video, I wanted you to know that one night when I was lying in bed with you I looked down at you, and your sweet beautiful face,” Milano says in the video as she holds back tears.

One year ago I recorded this for my daughter, explaining why I shared my story of sexual assault. I never expected to release it publicly. Now, I feel it’s too important not to share. #MeToo



Dear Elizabella,

I love you so. I will fight so you don’t have to.

Love, mama pic.twitter.com/TYk5XXFksY — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2018

“I got really scared. I got scared for you. I sent out a tweet asking for women to stand in solidarity and a lot of people replied,” she continued. “In a way, I wanted to make this video for you because in a way all of this is because of you. Because you gave mama the strength.”

Milano shares Elizabella and her 7-year-old son, Milo Thomas, with husband David Bugliari. Although activist Tarana Burke created Me Too over a decade ago, Milano has helped bring attention to the movement combating sexual violence around the world.

“I want you to know that also I’m working very hard, a lot of women are working very hard, to make sure that silence is not the norm for your generation,” Milano continues in the video as she wipes tears away with a tissue.

“My biggest hope for you is that you never have to say ‘me too,’” Milano adds in the video. “But if you do, God forbid, if you do have to ever say ‘me too,’ I want you to know that you will be heard.”