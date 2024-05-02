Alyssa Farah Griffin Rings 'Some Alarm Bells' Over Biden's 2024 Election Chances

Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin flagged a “real reality” for President Joe Biden on Wednesday as she predicted that he could lose the election to Donald Trump in November.

“The View” co-host prefaced her remarks by declaring that she’s in “such a good mood” before ringing “some alarm bells” about the presidential election.

She explained that she believed the presumptive GOP presidential nominee’s hush money trial was “gonna hurt him,” noting that it’s put him in a courtroom as opposed to the campaign trail.

“I’m startin’ to think that it doesn’t in the same way because he’s not out there saying crazy things, he’s not saying ‘Immigrants are poisoning our blood’ he actually has to kinda sit there silently with his hands folded,” Griffin said.

She added, “So what people are seeing when they turn on the media, not that crazy Time piece we read yesterday about all the horrifying things he’s gonna do in a second term, they see violence and protests on college campuses. They see young people calling Joe Biden ‘Genocide Joe’ and it scares people, whether you’re from a law and order perspective, on the fence about Biden.”

Griffin’s comments arrived less than 24 hours after counter-protesters attacked pro-Palestinian protesters at ULCA while Columbia University called in police to clear an occupied building of protesters calling for divestment from Israel on Tuesday night.

She added that there’s a “real reality” where Biden could pick up swing voters or moderate Republicans.

“He could pick up all the demographics you generally need but lose young progressives and lose the election to Donald Trump. That’s where we are right now,” said Griffin, noting that Trump could “very well” become president in seven months based on an aggregate of polls.

Biden is trailing Trump by less than 0.8 percentage points, as of May 1, according to an average of national polls compiled by FiveThirtyEight.

Related...