Aly Raisman Infuriated Over Airport Security Incident

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman just took to social media to call out the man who was rude to her while she was going through airport security. The 22-year-old athlete also admitted that she’s had enough of “this judgmental generation.”

On Wednesday, Raisman wrote a series of tweets detailing the body-shaming incident that happened to her at an airport security check. According to her, when a female recognized her at the TSA because of her biceps, a man chimed in to rudely comment that Raisman does not have the muscles to prove she’s a gymnast. She added that the man continued to stare at her, and this made her feel uncomfortable. “I work very hard to be healthy & fit,” she stated in another tweet. “The fact that a man things he [can] judge my arms pisses me off. I am so sick of this judgmental generation.”

The “Dancing With the Stars” alum did not end her rant there. She labeled the man as sexist in a follow-up message. “If [you] are a man who can’t compliment a girl’s [biceps] you are sexist. Get over yourself. Are [you] kidding me? It’s 2017. When will this change?” she said.

Raisman ended her Twitter tirade saying that the man was “very rude” for staring at her and shaking his head like he was thinking to himself that she wasn’t “strong enough” based on her physique.

While many voiced their support for Raisman, there were also people who responded negatively to what she did. “You’re insecure, get over it and stop trying to get a person fired,” one wrote. “This is ignorant. Your feelings are hurt. I get it. If you can’t compliment me and you’re a girl, you’re sexist. See how silly that sounds?” another commented.

After receiving comments slamming her for feeling “entitled,” Raisman countered by posting a now-deleted tweet that read: “I’m not entitled just stating he hurt my feelings. He didn’t have [to] say anything at all. I’m allowed [to] be upset if someone is mean.”

This is not the first time that Raisman has publicly talked about being body-shamed. Late last year, she revealed that boys at her school teased her when she was younger because they found her muscular arms “weird and gross,” as first reported by People.

Following the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Raisman has been a model of body positivity. She and fellow athlete Simone Biles even posed for Sports Illustrated. “I love my body. I can express myself in any way that I want. But that doesn’t give anyone the right to judge me,” Raisman previously told Motto.

Photo: Reuters/Jamie Gilliam

