‘Always put others above himself’: Fresno wife reacts to arrest of husband’s accused killer

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 38-year-old Gilberto Gutierrez, or ‘Gil’, got what they say is a first step towards justice after Fresno Police announced the arrest of 26-year-old Domonique Jones Friday afternoon.

Police say Jones fatally shot the husband and father of four outside Ewell’s Place bar on Shaw Avenue and Marks Avenue just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

“He was an amazing father who just wanted better for them than what he had growing up. What we had growing up. He was an amazing husband,” said Gil’s wife, Cynthia Gutierrez.

Cynthia met up with us just hours after the arrest was announced, to share more about her late husband and her reaction to the arrest of Jones. She told me after seeing the woman’s mugshot posted, she was left with shock as she said she had a positive interaction with her that same night at Ewell’s.

“I remember her. I’ve talked with her. To know that that’s who took my husband’s life was very emotional,” she said.

Cynthia and Gil were at Ewell’s Place after the couple, both photographers, had just finished shooting a wedding Saturday night. There they met up with friends and family before a few hours passed, and the events leading up to the shooting unfolded.

Fresno Police say the bar and surrounding businesses captured perfect video of what appeared to be a heated argument unfolding outside the bar between members of Gil’s party and Dominique Jones’ group.

Police say Gil could be seen running to break it up on surveillance video.

“Mr. Gutierrez came outside of the bar; it was very apparent that he was trying to separate folks,” said Lt. Paul Cervantes with the Fresno Police Department.

Lt. Cervantes says when Gil did that, however, things escalated into a physical fight. They say the video then showed Jones pulling out a gun and shooting Gil.

Friday afternoon, the 26-year-old was arrested outside her Fresno home without incident.

Now, she faces a murder charge. Police revealed she has no prior criminal history.

With what she says was the first step in justice, Cynthia also took the time to reflect on her husband’s final act; an effort to de-escalate a hostile situation while trying to make sure everyone walked away okay.

“My husband always put others above himself,” she said. “It’s hard to know that he’s not going to walk through that door anymore.”

