'Always keep growing': Kennebunk High School celebrates the graduating Class of 2024
KENNEBUNK, Maine — The Class of 2024 said they learned growth and resilience at Kennebunk High School as they stepped off the football field as graduates Sunday.
The students, 167 of which graduated this year, started their four years during the COVID-19 pandemic, still in eighth grade when schools closed in spring 2020. Student leaders who spoke said they tried to make the most of their years at KHS as they worked to return to normalcy in their sophomore year.
“That experience made returning to in-person school even more cherished," salutatorian Hannah Viden said, “And has helped us to get to where we are today, whether we realized it or not.”
Principal Jeremy Sirois said the Class of 2024 overcame a big challenge in spending the last three years returning to normalcy, having started their freshmen year in the COVID-19 pandemic. He was proud of what they had become.
“They’ve come so far in these three years that they truly are a great class,” Sirois said. “Many principals say that. When I say it, I truly mean it. They’re very personable. We have a lot of kids going on to do great things.”
The students gathered on the field Sunday morning in front of their family and community members, the high school band performing “Highlights from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”
Faculty guest speaker art teacher Brendan Roddy spoke about being willing to reinvent oneself and always growing.
Roddy spoke of being in his early 20s when he decided to switch from his focus on math to going to art school, as well as to come out of the closet. He told students he collects tattoos to mark watershed moments in his life and that they remind him pain is temporary but sometimes worth it.
“Go do the scary thing, don’t be afraid to change, and always keep growing,” Roddy said. “Maybe get a tattoo.”
Class valedictorian Anelise Peterson told the student body not to let grades and scores be their only focus in life. She said she started high school and let grades overwhelm her.
“I hadn’t taken time to reflect on why I cared so much about an 89 versus a 90,” Peterson said.
She realized she was not enjoying learning because she was only doing it for others. She said she adopted an ability to embrace imperfection and to enjoy simple pleasures like "a scoop of lemon sorbet on a sweltering day with your best friend."
Peterson also said to take a lesson from a quote from Taylor Swift’s song “Marjorie”: "Never be so polite, you forget your power, never wield such power, you forget to be polite."
“Advocate for yourself,” she told her classmates. “Be open and responsive to the thoughts of others, but do not let anyone deter you from your dreams.”
Kennebunk High School Class of 2024
Tyler Alexander
Kyle Ames
John Angelichio
Hazel Armentrout
Ivy Armentrout
Isabella Awbrey
Nicholas Baptista
Sienna Barnes
Elliot Barron
Jonah Barstow
Keara Battagliese
Emma Belanger
Lillian Belanger
Ebben Bertus-Trudo
Olivia Bishop
Owen Bourque
Oliver Boxall
Emmett Brenden-Dodson
Morgan Buco
Andrew Burnham
Gillian Camp
Mckenzie Caron
Isaac Carrio
William Celi
Knox Christopher
Nicholas Cipolla
Ashleigh Cluff
Gray Compton
Alexis Cousens
Anson Cox
Kaidin Currie
George Cutone
Dylan Cyr
Kennady Cyr
Jacob Darrah
Samantha DiNallo
Hailey Doty
Dakota Dow
Quinn Downing
Braden Draghetti
Jillian Elkins
Hailey Ewing
Bennett Ewy
Matthew Ewy
Turner Fadiman
Seamus Faherty
Sophia Foy
Karl Frost
Meghan Fuller
Kierney Gable
Emily Gagne
Yancy Gil Trejo
Miranda Godek
Callie Gogos
Rashonda “Relghie” Goodson
Brenden Goodwin
Isabel Grabowski
Keegan Gralia
**Ava Hackley
Connor Harlow
**Jaime Harrington
**Jake Hebert
**Danielle Hersom
Drew Highbarger
Ella Highbarger
Aiden Horgan
Anya Horne
*Madison Hosking
Grace Hutchins
Qiana Hyman
Robert Jacanin
Samuel Jacanin
Ian Jacobs
Colby Jameyson
Gabriel Jewett
Dylan Jones
Isaac Kahn
Michelle Kane
Calia Keenan
Tristan Kimball
Trevor Kirn
Dorian Krastev
Sophia Labonte
Avery LaBua
Caden Lacadie-Bolduc
Amelia LaCascia
Chance Lauer
Briar Lawn
George Lazos
Kaleb Leach
Brandon Lemire
Joseph Lindstrom
Badb “Crow” Lowry
Maeve MacAulay
Casey Maguire
Cam Maurer
Ambrose Maynes
Edwin McCarron
Erin McDermott
Erin McNeilly
Hedda Meier
Cassie Midgley
Evan Mills
Angela Moreno
Ian Morrison
Olivia Murray
Mara Muse
Jack Nadeau
Penelope Nadeau
Serenity Namiotka
Dalia Nelson
Benjaman Nguyen
Samantha Nill
Sophia Notine
Laird O'Brien
Vincent Orrino
Micah Osgood
Anthony Palmeri
Benjamin Pargellis
Antonina Parsons
Mckenna Patterson
Anelise Peterson
Xander Pettis
Johlyn Poissant
Susan Pollard
James Prichard
Erika Ramirez Marroquin
Henry Read
Jaxson Redmond
Nevaeh Reynolds
Trey Richardson
Riley Roberts
Samuel Roberts
William Roberts
Griffin Robinson
Hannah Roche
Benjamin Rossics
David Rush
Nathaniel Scardino
Nathanael Schmidt
Lorien Schulte
Noah Seebeck
Andrew Sliwkowski
Elisa Smith
Isabel Smith
Austin St. Jean
Andrew Stevens
Madison Stevens
Jaden Stewart-McCabe
Dakota Stone
Carter Sweeney
Amelia Tartre
Jacob Thompson
Eden Thurm
Emelia Towne
Justin Trefry
Kaitlyn Trefry
Mia Trentalange
Hannah Viden
Olivia Wheeler
Isabella White
Oliver White
Trevor Williams
Ella Wilson
Joseph Woloszyn
Lily Wright
KHS Class of 2024 scholarship recipients
American Legion/Webber-Levebre Post #74 (Kennebunk) Scholarship
Mckenzie Caron
Anthony J. Racaniello Memorial Scholarship
Owen Bourque
Arundel Masonic Lodge #76 AF & AM Scholarships
Isabel Grabowski
Grace Hutchins
Cassie Midgley
Anthony Palmeri
Banking on the Future Scholarship
Keara Battagliese
Belle Thompson Pelletier Seacoast Garden Club Scholarship
Keara Battagliese
Bill Hovey Memorial Scholarship
Quinn Downing
Booth Chick/Arundel Lodge #76 Scholarship
Jaxson Redmond
Christopher J. Hussey Memorial Scholarship
Jaxson Redmond
Clash Alumni Scholarships
Sophia Notine
Benjamin Rossics
Conrad & Jane Nelson Berdeen Scholarships
Dylan Cyr
Bennett Ewy
Craig Richardson Memorial Scholarship
Jaime Harrington
Hannah Roche
David Alton Clark Memorial Scholarship
Trevor Williams
David Shields, Sr. Good Citizenship Awards
Gillian Camp
Nicholas Cipolla
Braden Draghetti
Casey Maguire
Erin McDermott
Serenity Namiotka
Johlyn Poissant
Elisa Smith
Dennis Bodwell-Consolidated School Scholarship
Laird O’Brien
Donald & Theresa Wentworth Scholarships
Mckenzie Caron
Aiden Horgan
Avery LaBua
Edwin McCarron
Erin McNeilly
Mckenna Patterson
Xander Pettis
Lorien Schulte
Emelia Towne
Joseph Woloszyn
Dr. David M. McConnell Memorial Scholarship
Anelise Peterson
The Edmund Muskie Democracy in Action Award
Ambrose Maynes
Embark Scholarships
Nicholas Baptista
Qiana Hyman
Benjamin Pargellis
Esther B. Card Scholarship
Mara Muse
Eva J. Barnfather - Community Harvest Scholarships
Lillian Belanger
Robert Jacanin
Samuel Jacanin
Dorian Krastev
Anelise Peterson
Family Practice on the River Volunteerism Scholarship
Matthew Ewy
Frederick W. “Rick” Griffin Scholarship
Jaxson Redmond
Gail Lincoln Memorial Scholarship
Ambrose Maynes
Hancock Lumber Company Scholarship
Isaac Kahn
Harriet Winn Blaisdell
Hannah Roche
Jacob K. Gould Memorial Scholarship
Nathaniel Scardino
James N. Drown Memorial Scholarship
Erin McNeilly
Jared David Tetz Memorial Scholarship
Ivy Armentrout
Jeffrey D. Cole Scholarship
Isabella White
Jessica Ann Wheeler Memorial Scholarship
Chance Lauer
JoAnne Wrba Memorial Nursing Scholarship
Alexis Cousens
June Little Record Scholarship
Isabella White
Kate O. Eaton Memorial Scholarship
Mckenzie Caron
Katie A. Carboni Memorial Scholarship
Kierney Gable
Kennebunk High School Class of 1965 Scholarship
Evan Mills
Kennebunk High School Faculty Scholarship
Quinn Downing
Kennebunk High School Visual & Performing Arts Boosters’ Scholarships
Elliot Barron
Matthew Ewy
Erin McNeilly
Kennebunk Hoops Scholarships
Sophia Notine
Jacob Thompson
Kennebunk Rotary Scholarships
Turner Fadiman
Jaime Harrington
Grace Hutchins
Dorian Krastev
Cassie Midgley
Ian Morrison
Mara Muse
Laird O’Brien
Anelise Peterson
Susan Pollard
Hannah Roche
Benjamin Rossics
Lorien Schulte
Carter Sweeney
Kennebunk Rotary Scholarship in memory of John Cummings
Jillian Elkins
Kennebunk Savings Bank Foundation Scholarship
Oliver Boxall
Kennebunk Youth Lacrosse Club Scholarship
Miranda Godek
Kennebunk, Arundel, and Kennebunkport Education Association Scholarship
Olivia Bishop
Kennebunk-Kennebunkport Alumni Association Scholarships
Keara Battagliese
Andrew Burnham
Ashleigh Cluff
Dakota Dow
Quinn Downing
Kierney Gable
Grace Hutchins
Gabriel Jewett
Cassie Midgley
Evan Mills
Xander Pettis
Jaxson Redmond
William Roberts
Emilia Towne
Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce Scholarship
Evan Mills
Kennebunk-Kennebunkport Athletic Boosters’ Club Scholarships
Miranda Godek
Avery LaBua
Xander Pettis
Benjamin Rossics
Trevor Williams
Joseph Wolosyzn
Kennebunkport Consolidated PTA (KCPTA) Circus Smirkus Scholarship
Penelope Nadeau
Kenneth R. Grant Memorial Scholarship
Ian Morrison
Kristin E. Krippendorf Memorial Scholarship
Jaime Harrington
Leo G. and Priscilla B. Martin Memorial Scholarship
Quinn Downing
Maine Art Hill Scholarship
Anelise Peterson
Mark Dufoe Memorial Scholarship
Elliot Barron
The MELMAC Educational Foundation Scholarship
Keegan Gralia
The Michelle Spurling Memorial Scholarship
Mckenzie Caron
2024 Mitchell Scholarship Awarded by the Senator George Mitchell Research Institute
Qiana Hyman
Morton & Betty Joyce Environmental Studies Scholarship
Morgan Buco
Nancy M. Falcone Memorial Scholarship
Elliot Barron
Erin McNeilly
Emelia Towne
Noah Flynn Roberts Memorial Scholarships
Sienna Barnes
Sophia Foy
Isabel Grabowski
Keegan Gralia
Jack Nadeau
Riley Roberts
Benjamin Rossics
Oliver White
Patty Bragdon Memorial Scholarship
Trevor Williams
People’s United Bank Scholarship in Memory of Robert P. Wentworth
Benjaman Nguyen
Phoebe Woodman Henry Memorial Scholarship
Jaime Harrington
Play Like A Champion and Act Like One Too Scholarships
Jillian Elkins
Cassie Midgley
Ralph J. Amabile Jr. Memorial Scholarships
Lorien Schulte
Richard A. Underwood Memorial Scholarship
Ava Hackley
River Tree Arts Scholarship
Ava Hackley
Robert Nutter III Memorial Scholarship
George Lazos
Robert Schafer - American Legion Post #159 (Kennebunkport) Scholarship
Alexis Cousens
Rotary Club of Kennebunkport “Service Above Self” Scholarships
Gillian Camp
Mara Muse
Rotary Club of Kennebunkport Vocational/Technical School Scholarship
Dorian Krastev
Spencer A. Trask Memorial Scholarship
Keara Battagliese
Stephen P. Spofford Memorial Scholarship
Isabel Grabowski
Thomas Wayne Bazemore Memorial Scholarship
Samuel Jacanin
Tim Dietz Memorial Scholarship Presented by the Kennebunkport Historical Society
Laird O’Brien
Tina Ambrose Memorial Art Scholarship
Grace Hutchins
Washington Hose Company Scholarships
Gabriel Jewett
Wayne T. Adams Scholarship
Mara Muse
West Kennebunk Fire Company Scholarships
Alexis Cousens
Isabel Grabowski
West Kennebunk Fire Company Scholarship in Memory of Mark Lank
William Roberts
William Carroll Memorial Scholarship
Anelise Peterson
William Ward Memorial Scholarship
William Roberts
Class of 2024 award winners
Edith C. Barry Art Award: Samantha DiNallo
Joyce Butler History Award: Quinn Downing
Junior Volunteer Award for Exemplary Service: Gillian Camp
Maine Principals’ Award: Sophia Notine
Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Award: Mara Muse
National Merit Finalist: Isaac Kahn
National Merit Commended Student: David Rush
U.S. Presidential Scholar Award: Isaac Kahn
U.S. Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award: George Lazos
U.S. Marine Corps Athletic Excellence Award: Sophia Notine and George Cutone
U.S. Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Award for Music Excellence: Bennett Ewy
Betsy Ross Award: Ivy Armentrout
Daniel “Mac” Bassett Award: Andrew Burnham and Jaxson Redmond
Jake Jackson Award: George Lazos
Jayme Novotny Scholar Athlete Award: Mara Muse
John Babine Award: Trevor Williams
Joseph Rafferty National Scholar/Athlete Award: Jonah Barstow and Hannah Roche
Mary Tanner Award: Erin McDermott
Terry Drown Award: Owen Bourque
Bill Obermeyer Award: Isabella Awbrey, Keara Battagliese, Ashleigh Cluff, Bennett Ewy, Gabriel Jewett, Dylan Jones, Avery LaBua, Crow Lowry, Hedda Meier, Evan Mills, Ian Morrison, Penelope Nadeau, Laird O’Brien, Anelise Peterson Xander Pettis, and Hannah Viden
Amos McCallum Award: Deborah Dutton-Cox
This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Kennebunk High School celebrates the graduating Class of 2024