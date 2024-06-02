'Always keep growing': Kennebunk High School celebrates the graduating Class of 2024

Max Sullivan, Portsmouth Herald
·9 min read

KENNEBUNK, Maine — The Class of 2024 said they learned growth and resilience at Kennebunk High School as they stepped off the football field as graduates Sunday.

The students, 167 of which graduated this year, started their four years during the COVID-19 pandemic, still in eighth grade when schools closed in spring 2020. Student leaders who spoke said they tried to make the most of their years at KHS as they worked to return to normalcy in their sophomore year.

“That experience made returning to in-person school even more cherished," salutatorian Hannah Viden said, “And has helped us to get to where we are today, whether we realized it or not.”

Brandon Goodwin takes a selfie with his classmates at Kennebunk High School's Class of 2024 graduation.
Principal Jeremy Sirois said the Class of 2024 overcame a big challenge in spending the last three years returning to normalcy, having started their freshmen year in the COVID-19 pandemic. He was proud of what they had become.

“They’ve come so far in these three years that they truly are a great class,” Sirois said. “Many principals say that. When I say it, I truly mean it. They’re very personable. We have a lot of kids going on to do great things.”

The students gathered on the field Sunday morning in front of their family and community members, the high school band performing “Highlights from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

Keara Battagliese, Emma Belanger, Penelope Nadeau, Miranda Godek, Angie Moreno and Lily Belanger pose for a photo at Kennebunk High School's Class of 2024 graduation.
Faculty guest speaker art teacher Brendan Roddy spoke about being willing to reinvent oneself and always growing.

Roddy spoke of being in his early 20s when he decided to switch from his focus on math to going to art school, as well as to come out of the closet. He told students he collects tattoos to mark watershed moments in his life and that they remind him pain is temporary but sometimes worth it.

“Go do the scary thing, don’t be afraid to change, and always keep growing,” Roddy said. “Maybe get a tattoo.”

Faculty guest speaker Brendan Roddy spoke about his path in life and how he found Kennebunk High School at the Class of 2024's graduation.
Class valedictorian Anelise Peterson told the student body not to let grades and scores be their only focus in life. She said she started high school and let grades overwhelm her.

“I hadn’t taken time to reflect on why I cared so much about an 89 versus a 90,” Peterson said.

She realized she was not enjoying learning because she was only doing it for others. She said she adopted an ability to embrace imperfection and to enjoy simple pleasures like "a scoop of lemon sorbet on a sweltering day with your best friend."

Valedictorian and Senior Executive Council member Anelise Peterson at Kennebunk High School's Class of 2024 graduation.
Peterson also said to take a lesson from a quote from Taylor Swift’s song “Marjorie”: "Never be so polite, you forget your power, never wield such power, you forget to be polite."

“Advocate for yourself,” she told her classmates. “Be open and responsive to the thoughts of others, but do not let anyone deter you from your dreams.”

Caps are thrown in the air as Kennebunk High School graduates its Class of 2024.
Kennebunk High School Class of 2024

  • Tyler Alexander

  • Kyle Ames

  • John Angelichio

  • Hazel Armentrout

  • Ivy Armentrout

  • Isabella Awbrey

  • Nicholas Baptista

  • Sienna Barnes

  • Elliot Barron

  • Jonah Barstow

  • Keara Battagliese

  • Emma Belanger

  • Lillian Belanger

  • Ebben Bertus-Trudo

  • Olivia Bishop

  • Owen Bourque

  • Oliver Boxall

  • Emmett Brenden-Dodson

  • Morgan Buco

  • Andrew Burnham

  • Gillian Camp

  • Mckenzie Caron

  • Isaac Carrio

  • William Celi

  • Knox Christopher

  • Nicholas Cipolla

  • Ashleigh Cluff

  • Gray Compton

  • Alexis Cousens

  • Anson Cox

  • Kaidin Currie

  • George Cutone

  • Dylan Cyr

  • Kennady Cyr

  • Jacob Darrah

  • Samantha DiNallo

  • Hailey Doty

  • Dakota Dow

  • Quinn Downing

  • Braden Draghetti

  • Jillian Elkins

  • Hailey Ewing

  • Bennett Ewy

  • Matthew Ewy

  • Turner Fadiman

  • Seamus Faherty

  • Sophia Foy

  • Karl Frost

  • Meghan Fuller

  • Kierney Gable

  • Emily Gagne

  • Yancy Gil Trejo

  • Miranda Godek

  • Callie Gogos

  • Rashonda “Relghie” Goodson

  • Brenden Goodwin

  • Isabel Grabowski

  • Keegan Gralia

  • **Ava Hackley

  • Connor Harlow

  • **Jaime Harrington

  • **Jake Hebert

  • **Danielle Hersom

  • Drew Highbarger

  • Ella Highbarger

  • Aiden Horgan

  • Anya Horne

  • *Madison Hosking

  • Grace Hutchins

  • Qiana Hyman

  • Robert Jacanin

  • Samuel Jacanin

  • Ian Jacobs

  • Colby Jameyson

  • Gabriel Jewett

  • Dylan Jones

  • Isaac Kahn

  • Michelle Kane

  • Calia Keenan

  • Tristan Kimball

  • Trevor Kirn

  • Dorian Krastev

  • Sophia Labonte

  • Avery LaBua

  • Caden Lacadie-Bolduc

  • Amelia LaCascia

  • Chance Lauer

  • Briar Lawn

  • George Lazos

  • Kaleb Leach

  • Brandon Lemire

  • Joseph Lindstrom

  • Badb “Crow” Lowry

  • Maeve MacAulay

  • Casey Maguire

  • Cam Maurer

  • Ambrose Maynes

  • Edwin McCarron

  • Erin McDermott

  • Erin McNeilly

  • Hedda Meier

  • Cassie Midgley

  • Evan Mills

  • Angela Moreno

  • Ian Morrison

  • Olivia Murray

  • Mara Muse

  • Jack Nadeau

  • Penelope Nadeau

  • Serenity Namiotka

  • Dalia Nelson

  • Benjaman Nguyen

  • Samantha Nill

  • Sophia Notine

  • Laird O'Brien

  • Vincent Orrino

  • Micah Osgood

  • Anthony Palmeri

  • Benjamin Pargellis

  • Antonina Parsons

  • Mckenna Patterson

  • Anelise Peterson

  • Xander Pettis

  • Johlyn Poissant

  • Susan Pollard

  • James Prichard

  • Erika Ramirez Marroquin

  • Henry Read

  • Jaxson Redmond

  • Nevaeh Reynolds

  • Trey Richardson

  • Riley Roberts

  • Samuel Roberts

  • William Roberts

  • Griffin Robinson

  • Hannah Roche

  • Benjamin Rossics

  • David Rush

  • Nathaniel Scardino

  • Nathanael Schmidt

  • Lorien Schulte

  • Noah Seebeck

  • Andrew Sliwkowski

  • Elisa Smith

  • Isabel Smith

  • Austin St. Jean

  • Andrew Stevens

  • Madison Stevens

  • Jaden Stewart-McCabe

  • Dakota Stone

  • Carter Sweeney

  • Amelia Tartre

  • Jacob Thompson

  • Eden Thurm

  • Emelia Towne

  • Justin Trefry

  • Kaitlyn Trefry

  • Mia Trentalange

  • Hannah Viden

  • Olivia Wheeler

  • Isabella White

  • Oliver White

  • Trevor Williams

  • Ella Wilson

  • Joseph Woloszyn

  • Lily Wright

Kennebunk High School's Class of 2024 graduation was held Sunday, June 2, at the KHS Stadium, Kennebunk, Maine.
KHS Class of 2024 scholarship recipients

American Legion/Webber-Levebre Post #74 (Kennebunk) Scholarship

  • Mckenzie Caron

Anthony J. Racaniello Memorial Scholarship

  • Owen Bourque

Arundel Masonic Lodge #76 AF & AM Scholarships

  • Isabel Grabowski

  • Grace Hutchins

  • Cassie Midgley

  • Anthony Palmeri

Banking on the Future Scholarship

  • Keara Battagliese

Belle Thompson Pelletier Seacoast Garden Club Scholarship

  • Keara Battagliese

Bill Hovey Memorial Scholarship

  • Quinn Downing

Booth Chick/Arundel Lodge #76 Scholarship

  • Jaxson Redmond

Christopher J. Hussey Memorial Scholarship

  • Jaxson Redmond

Clash Alumni Scholarships

  • Sophia Notine

  • Benjamin Rossics

Conrad & Jane Nelson Berdeen Scholarships

  • Dylan Cyr

  • Bennett Ewy

Craig Richardson Memorial Scholarship

  • Jaime Harrington

  • Hannah Roche

David Alton Clark Memorial Scholarship

  • Trevor Williams

David Shields, Sr. Good Citizenship Awards

  • Gillian Camp

  • Nicholas Cipolla

  • Braden Draghetti

  • Casey Maguire

  • Erin McDermott

  • Serenity Namiotka

  • Johlyn Poissant

  • Elisa Smith

Dennis Bodwell-Consolidated School Scholarship

  • Laird O’Brien

Donald & Theresa Wentworth Scholarships

  • Mckenzie Caron

  • Aiden Horgan

  • Avery LaBua

  • Edwin McCarron

  • Erin McNeilly

  • Mckenna Patterson

  • Xander Pettis

  • Lorien Schulte

  • Emelia Towne

  • Joseph Woloszyn

Dr. David M. McConnell Memorial Scholarship

  • Anelise Peterson

The Edmund Muskie Democracy in Action Award

  • Ambrose Maynes

Embark Scholarships

  • Nicholas Baptista

  • Qiana Hyman

  • Benjamin Pargellis

Esther B. Card Scholarship

  • Mara Muse

Eva J. Barnfather - Community Harvest Scholarships

  • Lillian Belanger

  • Robert Jacanin

  • Samuel Jacanin

  • Dorian Krastev

  • Anelise Peterson

Family Practice on the River Volunteerism Scholarship

  • Matthew Ewy

Frederick W. “Rick” Griffin Scholarship

  • Jaxson Redmond

Gail Lincoln Memorial Scholarship

  • Ambrose Maynes

Hancock Lumber Company Scholarship

  • Isaac Kahn

Harriet Winn Blaisdell

  • Hannah Roche

Jacob K. Gould Memorial Scholarship

  • Nathaniel Scardino

James N. Drown Memorial Scholarship

  • Erin McNeilly

Jared David Tetz Memorial Scholarship

  • Ivy Armentrout

Jeffrey D. Cole Scholarship

  • Isabella White

Jessica Ann Wheeler Memorial Scholarship

  • Chance Lauer

JoAnne Wrba Memorial Nursing Scholarship

  • Alexis Cousens

June Little Record Scholarship

  • Isabella White

Kate O. Eaton Memorial Scholarship

  • Mckenzie Caron

Katie A. Carboni Memorial Scholarship

  • Kierney Gable

Kennebunk High School Class of 1965 Scholarship

  • Evan Mills

Kennebunk High School Faculty Scholarship

  • Quinn Downing

Kennebunk High School Visual & Performing Arts Boosters’ Scholarships

  • Elliot Barron

  • Matthew Ewy

  • Erin McNeilly

Kennebunk Hoops Scholarships

  • Sophia Notine

  • Jacob Thompson

Kennebunk Rotary Scholarships

  • Turner Fadiman

  • Jaime Harrington

  • Grace Hutchins

  • Dorian Krastev

  • Cassie Midgley

  • Ian Morrison

  • Mara Muse

  • Laird O’Brien

  • Anelise Peterson

  • Susan Pollard

  • Hannah Roche

  • Benjamin Rossics

  • Lorien Schulte

  • Carter Sweeney

Kennebunk Rotary Scholarship in memory of John Cummings

  • Jillian Elkins

Kennebunk Savings Bank Foundation Scholarship

  • Oliver Boxall

Kennebunk Youth Lacrosse Club Scholarship

  • Miranda Godek

Kennebunk, Arundel, and Kennebunkport Education Association Scholarship

  • Olivia Bishop

Kennebunk-Kennebunkport Alumni Association Scholarships

  • Keara Battagliese

  • Andrew Burnham

  • Ashleigh Cluff

  • Dakota Dow

  • Quinn Downing

  • Kierney Gable

  • Grace Hutchins

  • Gabriel Jewett

  • Cassie Midgley

  • Evan Mills

  • Xander Pettis

  • Jaxson Redmond

  • William Roberts

  • Emilia Towne

Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce Scholarship

  • Evan Mills

Kennebunk-Kennebunkport Athletic Boosters’ Club Scholarships

  • Miranda Godek

  • Avery LaBua

  • Xander Pettis

  • Benjamin Rossics

  • Trevor Williams

  • Joseph Wolosyzn

Kennebunkport Consolidated PTA (KCPTA) Circus Smirkus Scholarship

  • Penelope Nadeau

Kenneth R. Grant Memorial Scholarship

  • Ian Morrison

Kristin E. Krippendorf Memorial Scholarship

  • Jaime Harrington

Leo G. and Priscilla B. Martin Memorial Scholarship

  • Quinn Downing

Maine Art Hill Scholarship

  • Anelise Peterson

Mark Dufoe Memorial Scholarship

  • Elliot Barron

The MELMAC Educational Foundation Scholarship

  • Keegan Gralia

The Michelle Spurling Memorial Scholarship

  • Mckenzie Caron

2024 Mitchell Scholarship Awarded by the Senator George Mitchell Research Institute

  • Qiana Hyman

Morton & Betty Joyce Environmental Studies Scholarship

  • Morgan Buco

Nancy M. Falcone Memorial Scholarship

  • Elliot Barron

  • Erin McNeilly

  • Emelia Towne

Noah Flynn Roberts Memorial Scholarships

  • Sienna Barnes

  • Sophia Foy

  • Isabel Grabowski

  • Keegan Gralia

  • Jack Nadeau

  • Riley Roberts

  • Benjamin Rossics

  • Oliver White

Patty Bragdon Memorial Scholarship

  • Trevor Williams

People’s United Bank Scholarship in Memory of Robert P. Wentworth

  • Benjaman Nguyen

Phoebe Woodman Henry Memorial Scholarship

  • Jaime Harrington

Play Like A Champion and Act Like One Too Scholarships

  • Jillian Elkins

  • Cassie Midgley

Ralph J. Amabile Jr. Memorial Scholarships

  • Lorien Schulte

Richard A. Underwood Memorial Scholarship

  • Ava Hackley

River Tree Arts Scholarship

  • Ava Hackley

Robert Nutter III Memorial Scholarship

  • George Lazos

Robert Schafer - American Legion Post #159 (Kennebunkport) Scholarship

  • Alexis Cousens

Rotary Club of Kennebunkport “Service Above Self” Scholarships

  • Gillian Camp

  • Mara Muse

Rotary Club of Kennebunkport Vocational/Technical School Scholarship

  • Dorian Krastev

Spencer A. Trask Memorial Scholarship

  • Keara Battagliese

Stephen P. Spofford Memorial Scholarship

  • Isabel Grabowski

Thomas Wayne Bazemore Memorial Scholarship

  • Samuel Jacanin

Tim Dietz Memorial Scholarship Presented by the Kennebunkport Historical Society

  • Laird O’Brien

Tina Ambrose Memorial Art Scholarship

  • Grace Hutchins

Washington Hose Company Scholarships

  • Gabriel Jewett

Wayne T. Adams Scholarship

  • Mara Muse

West Kennebunk Fire Company Scholarships

  • Alexis Cousens

  • Isabel Grabowski

West Kennebunk Fire Company Scholarship in Memory of Mark Lank

  • William Roberts

William Carroll Memorial Scholarship

  • Anelise Peterson

William Ward Memorial Scholarship

  • William Roberts

Kennebunk High School's Class of 2024 graduation was held Sunday, June 2, at the KHS Stadium, Kennebunk, Maine.
Class of 2024 award winners

Edith C. Barry Art Award: Samantha DiNallo

Joyce Butler History Award: Quinn Downing

Junior Volunteer Award for Exemplary Service: Gillian Camp

Maine Principals’ Award: Sophia Notine

Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Award: Mara Muse

National Merit Finalist: Isaac Kahn

National Merit Commended Student: David Rush

U.S. Presidential Scholar Award: Isaac Kahn

U.S. Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award: George Lazos

U.S. Marine Corps Athletic Excellence Award: Sophia Notine and George Cutone

U.S. Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Award for Music Excellence: Bennett Ewy

Betsy Ross Award: Ivy Armentrout

Daniel “Mac” Bassett Award: Andrew Burnham and Jaxson Redmond

Jake Jackson Award: George Lazos

Jayme Novotny Scholar Athlete Award: Mara Muse

John Babine Award: Trevor Williams

Joseph Rafferty National Scholar/Athlete Award: Jonah Barstow and Hannah Roche

Mary Tanner Award: Erin McDermott

Terry Drown Award: Owen Bourque

Bill Obermeyer Award: Isabella Awbrey, Keara Battagliese, Ashleigh Cluff, Bennett Ewy, Gabriel Jewett, Dylan Jones, Avery LaBua, Crow Lowry, Hedda Meier, Evan Mills, Ian Morrison, Penelope Nadeau, Laird O’Brien, Anelise Peterson Xander Pettis, and Hannah Viden

Amos McCallum Award: Deborah Dutton-Cox

