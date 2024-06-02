'Always keep growing': Kennebunk High School celebrates the graduating Class of 2024

KENNEBUNK, Maine — The Class of 2024 said they learned growth and resilience at Kennebunk High School as they stepped off the football field as graduates Sunday.

The students, 167 of which graduated this year, started their four years during the COVID-19 pandemic, still in eighth grade when schools closed in spring 2020. Student leaders who spoke said they tried to make the most of their years at KHS as they worked to return to normalcy in their sophomore year.

“That experience made returning to in-person school even more cherished," salutatorian Hannah Viden said, “And has helped us to get to where we are today, whether we realized it or not.”

Brandon Goodwin takes a selfie with his classmates at Kennebunk High School's Class of 2024 graduation.

Principal Jeremy Sirois said the Class of 2024 overcame a big challenge in spending the last three years returning to normalcy, having started their freshmen year in the COVID-19 pandemic. He was proud of what they had become.

“They’ve come so far in these three years that they truly are a great class,” Sirois said. “Many principals say that. When I say it, I truly mean it. They’re very personable. We have a lot of kids going on to do great things.”

The students gathered on the field Sunday morning in front of their family and community members, the high school band performing “Highlights from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

Keara Battagliese, Emma Belanger, Penelope Nadeau, Miranda Godek, Angie Moreno and Lily Belanger pose for a photo at Kennebunk High School's Class of 2024 graduation.

Faculty guest speaker art teacher Brendan Roddy spoke about being willing to reinvent oneself and always growing.

Roddy spoke of being in his early 20s when he decided to switch from his focus on math to going to art school, as well as to come out of the closet. He told students he collects tattoos to mark watershed moments in his life and that they remind him pain is temporary but sometimes worth it.

“Go do the scary thing, don’t be afraid to change, and always keep growing,” Roddy said. “Maybe get a tattoo.”

Faculty guest speaker Brendan Roddy spoke about his path in life and how he found Kennebunk High School at the Class of 2024's graduation.

Class valedictorian Anelise Peterson told the student body not to let grades and scores be their only focus in life. She said she started high school and let grades overwhelm her.

“I hadn’t taken time to reflect on why I cared so much about an 89 versus a 90,” Peterson said.

She realized she was not enjoying learning because she was only doing it for others. She said she adopted an ability to embrace imperfection and to enjoy simple pleasures like "a scoop of lemon sorbet on a sweltering day with your best friend."

Valedictorian and Senior Executive Council member Anelise Peterson at Kennebunk High School's Class of 2024 graduation.

Peterson also said to take a lesson from a quote from Taylor Swift’s song “Marjorie”: "Never be so polite, you forget your power, never wield such power, you forget to be polite."

“Advocate for yourself,” she told her classmates. “Be open and responsive to the thoughts of others, but do not let anyone deter you from your dreams.”

Caps are thrown in the air as Kennebunk High School graduates its Class of 2024.

Kennebunk High School Class of 2024

Tyler Alexander

Kyle Ames

John Angelichio

Hazel Armentrout

Ivy Armentrout

Isabella Awbrey

Nicholas Baptista

Sienna Barnes

Elliot Barron

Jonah Barstow

Keara Battagliese

Emma Belanger

Lillian Belanger

Ebben Bertus-Trudo

Olivia Bishop

Owen Bourque

Oliver Boxall

Emmett Brenden-Dodson

Morgan Buco

Andrew Burnham

Gillian Camp

Mckenzie Caron

Isaac Carrio

William Celi

Knox Christopher

Nicholas Cipolla

Ashleigh Cluff

Gray Compton

Alexis Cousens

Anson Cox

Kaidin Currie

George Cutone

Dylan Cyr

Kennady Cyr

Jacob Darrah

Samantha DiNallo

Hailey Doty

Dakota Dow

Quinn Downing

Braden Draghetti

Jillian Elkins

Hailey Ewing

Bennett Ewy

Matthew Ewy

Turner Fadiman

Seamus Faherty

Sophia Foy

Karl Frost

Meghan Fuller

Kierney Gable

Emily Gagne

Yancy Gil Trejo

Miranda Godek

Callie Gogos

Rashonda “Relghie” Goodson

Brenden Goodwin

Isabel Grabowski

Keegan Gralia

**Ava Hackley

Connor Harlow

**Jaime Harrington

**Jake Hebert

**Danielle Hersom

Drew Highbarger

Ella Highbarger

Aiden Horgan

Anya Horne

*Madison Hosking

Grace Hutchins

Qiana Hyman

Robert Jacanin

Samuel Jacanin

Ian Jacobs

Colby Jameyson

Gabriel Jewett

Dylan Jones

Isaac Kahn

Michelle Kane

Calia Keenan

Tristan Kimball

Trevor Kirn

Dorian Krastev

Sophia Labonte

Avery LaBua

Caden Lacadie-Bolduc

Amelia LaCascia

Chance Lauer

Briar Lawn

George Lazos

Kaleb Leach

Brandon Lemire

Joseph Lindstrom

Badb “Crow” Lowry

Maeve MacAulay

Casey Maguire

Cam Maurer

Ambrose Maynes

Edwin McCarron

Erin McDermott

Erin McNeilly

Hedda Meier

Cassie Midgley

Evan Mills

Angela Moreno

Ian Morrison

Olivia Murray

Mara Muse

Jack Nadeau

Penelope Nadeau

Serenity Namiotka

Dalia Nelson

Benjaman Nguyen

Samantha Nill

Sophia Notine

Laird O'Brien

Vincent Orrino

Micah Osgood

Anthony Palmeri

Benjamin Pargellis

Antonina Parsons

Mckenna Patterson

Anelise Peterson

Xander Pettis

Johlyn Poissant

Susan Pollard

James Prichard

Erika Ramirez Marroquin

Henry Read

Jaxson Redmond

Nevaeh Reynolds

Trey Richardson

Riley Roberts

Samuel Roberts

William Roberts

Griffin Robinson

Hannah Roche

Benjamin Rossics

David Rush

Nathaniel Scardino

Nathanael Schmidt

Lorien Schulte

Noah Seebeck

Andrew Sliwkowski

Elisa Smith

Isabel Smith

Austin St. Jean

Andrew Stevens

Madison Stevens

Jaden Stewart-McCabe

Dakota Stone

Carter Sweeney

Amelia Tartre

Jacob Thompson

Eden Thurm

Emelia Towne

Justin Trefry

Kaitlyn Trefry

Mia Trentalange

Hannah Viden

Olivia Wheeler

Isabella White

Oliver White

Trevor Williams

Ella Wilson

Joseph Woloszyn

Lily Wright

Kennebunk High School's Class of 2024 graduation was held Sunday, June 2, at the KHS Stadium, Kennebunk, Maine.

KHS Class of 2024 scholarship recipients

American Legion/Webber-Levebre Post #74 (Kennebunk) Scholarship

Mckenzie Caron

Anthony J. Racaniello Memorial Scholarship

Owen Bourque

Arundel Masonic Lodge #76 AF & AM Scholarships

Isabel Grabowski

Grace Hutchins

Cassie Midgley

Anthony Palmeri

Banking on the Future Scholarship

Keara Battagliese

Belle Thompson Pelletier Seacoast Garden Club Scholarship

Keara Battagliese

Bill Hovey Memorial Scholarship

Quinn Downing

Booth Chick/Arundel Lodge #76 Scholarship

Jaxson Redmond

Christopher J. Hussey Memorial Scholarship

Jaxson Redmond

Clash Alumni Scholarships

Sophia Notine

Benjamin Rossics

Conrad & Jane Nelson Berdeen Scholarships

Dylan Cyr

Bennett Ewy

Craig Richardson Memorial Scholarship

Jaime Harrington

Hannah Roche

David Alton Clark Memorial Scholarship

Trevor Williams

David Shields, Sr. Good Citizenship Awards

Gillian Camp

Nicholas Cipolla

Braden Draghetti

Casey Maguire

Erin McDermott

Serenity Namiotka

Johlyn Poissant

Elisa Smith

Dennis Bodwell-Consolidated School Scholarship

Laird O’Brien

Donald & Theresa Wentworth Scholarships

Mckenzie Caron

Aiden Horgan

Avery LaBua

Edwin McCarron

Erin McNeilly

Mckenna Patterson

Xander Pettis

Lorien Schulte

Emelia Towne

Joseph Woloszyn

Dr. David M. McConnell Memorial Scholarship

Anelise Peterson

The Edmund Muskie Democracy in Action Award

Ambrose Maynes

Embark Scholarships

Nicholas Baptista

Qiana Hyman

Benjamin Pargellis

Esther B. Card Scholarship

Mara Muse

Eva J. Barnfather - Community Harvest Scholarships

Lillian Belanger

Robert Jacanin

Samuel Jacanin

Dorian Krastev

Anelise Peterson

Family Practice on the River Volunteerism Scholarship

Matthew Ewy

Frederick W. “Rick” Griffin Scholarship

Jaxson Redmond

Gail Lincoln Memorial Scholarship

Ambrose Maynes

Hancock Lumber Company Scholarship

Isaac Kahn

Harriet Winn Blaisdell

Hannah Roche

Jacob K. Gould Memorial Scholarship

Nathaniel Scardino

James N. Drown Memorial Scholarship

Erin McNeilly

Jared David Tetz Memorial Scholarship

Ivy Armentrout

Jeffrey D. Cole Scholarship

Isabella White

Jessica Ann Wheeler Memorial Scholarship

Chance Lauer

JoAnne Wrba Memorial Nursing Scholarship

Alexis Cousens

June Little Record Scholarship

Isabella White

Kate O. Eaton Memorial Scholarship

Mckenzie Caron

Katie A. Carboni Memorial Scholarship

Kierney Gable

Kennebunk High School Class of 1965 Scholarship

Evan Mills

Kennebunk High School Faculty Scholarship

Quinn Downing

Kennebunk High School Visual & Performing Arts Boosters’ Scholarships

Elliot Barron

Matthew Ewy

Erin McNeilly

Kennebunk Hoops Scholarships

Sophia Notine

Jacob Thompson

Kennebunk Rotary Scholarships

Turner Fadiman

Jaime Harrington

Grace Hutchins

Dorian Krastev

Cassie Midgley

Ian Morrison

Mara Muse

Laird O’Brien

Anelise Peterson

Susan Pollard

Hannah Roche

Benjamin Rossics

Lorien Schulte

Carter Sweeney

Kennebunk Rotary Scholarship in memory of John Cummings

Jillian Elkins

Kennebunk Savings Bank Foundation Scholarship

Oliver Boxall

Kennebunk Youth Lacrosse Club Scholarship

Miranda Godek

Kennebunk, Arundel, and Kennebunkport Education Association Scholarship

Olivia Bishop

Kennebunk-Kennebunkport Alumni Association Scholarships

Keara Battagliese

Andrew Burnham

Ashleigh Cluff

Dakota Dow

Quinn Downing

Kierney Gable

Grace Hutchins

Gabriel Jewett

Cassie Midgley

Evan Mills

Xander Pettis

Jaxson Redmond

William Roberts

Emilia Towne

Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce Scholarship

Evan Mills

Kennebunk-Kennebunkport Athletic Boosters’ Club Scholarships

Miranda Godek

Avery LaBua

Xander Pettis

Benjamin Rossics

Trevor Williams

Joseph Wolosyzn

Kennebunkport Consolidated PTA (KCPTA) Circus Smirkus Scholarship

Penelope Nadeau

Kenneth R. Grant Memorial Scholarship

Ian Morrison

Kristin E. Krippendorf Memorial Scholarship

Jaime Harrington

Leo G. and Priscilla B. Martin Memorial Scholarship

Quinn Downing

Maine Art Hill Scholarship

Anelise Peterson

Mark Dufoe Memorial Scholarship

Elliot Barron

The MELMAC Educational Foundation Scholarship

Keegan Gralia

The Michelle Spurling Memorial Scholarship

Mckenzie Caron

2024 Mitchell Scholarship Awarded by the Senator George Mitchell Research Institute

Qiana Hyman

Morton & Betty Joyce Environmental Studies Scholarship

Morgan Buco

Nancy M. Falcone Memorial Scholarship

Elliot Barron

Erin McNeilly

Emelia Towne

Noah Flynn Roberts Memorial Scholarships

Sienna Barnes

Sophia Foy

Isabel Grabowski

Keegan Gralia

Jack Nadeau

Riley Roberts

Benjamin Rossics

Oliver White

Patty Bragdon Memorial Scholarship

Trevor Williams

People’s United Bank Scholarship in Memory of Robert P. Wentworth

Benjaman Nguyen

Phoebe Woodman Henry Memorial Scholarship

Jaime Harrington

Play Like A Champion and Act Like One Too Scholarships

Jillian Elkins

Cassie Midgley

Ralph J. Amabile Jr. Memorial Scholarships

Lorien Schulte

Richard A. Underwood Memorial Scholarship

Ava Hackley

River Tree Arts Scholarship

Ava Hackley

Robert Nutter III Memorial Scholarship

George Lazos

Robert Schafer - American Legion Post #159 (Kennebunkport) Scholarship

Alexis Cousens

Rotary Club of Kennebunkport “Service Above Self” Scholarships

Gillian Camp

Mara Muse

Rotary Club of Kennebunkport Vocational/Technical School Scholarship

Dorian Krastev

Spencer A. Trask Memorial Scholarship

Keara Battagliese

Stephen P. Spofford Memorial Scholarship

Isabel Grabowski

Thomas Wayne Bazemore Memorial Scholarship

Samuel Jacanin

Tim Dietz Memorial Scholarship Presented by the Kennebunkport Historical Society

Laird O’Brien

Tina Ambrose Memorial Art Scholarship

Grace Hutchins

Washington Hose Company Scholarships

Gabriel Jewett

Wayne T. Adams Scholarship

Mara Muse

West Kennebunk Fire Company Scholarships

Alexis Cousens

Isabel Grabowski

West Kennebunk Fire Company Scholarship in Memory of Mark Lank

William Roberts

William Carroll Memorial Scholarship

Anelise Peterson

William Ward Memorial Scholarship

William Roberts

Class of 2024 award winners

Edith C. Barry Art Award: Samantha DiNallo

Joyce Butler History Award: Quinn Downing

Junior Volunteer Award for Exemplary Service: Gillian Camp

Maine Principals’ Award: Sophia Notine

Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Award: Mara Muse

National Merit Finalist: Isaac Kahn

National Merit Commended Student: David Rush

U.S. Presidential Scholar Award: Isaac Kahn

U.S. Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award: George Lazos

U.S. Marine Corps Athletic Excellence Award: Sophia Notine and George Cutone

U.S. Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Award for Music Excellence: Bennett Ewy

Betsy Ross Award: Ivy Armentrout

Daniel “Mac” Bassett Award: Andrew Burnham and Jaxson Redmond

Jake Jackson Award: George Lazos

Jayme Novotny Scholar Athlete Award: Mara Muse

John Babine Award: Trevor Williams

Joseph Rafferty National Scholar/Athlete Award: Jonah Barstow and Hannah Roche

Mary Tanner Award: Erin McDermott

Terry Drown Award: Owen Bourque

Bill Obermeyer Award: Isabella Awbrey, Keara Battagliese, Ashleigh Cluff, Bennett Ewy, Gabriel Jewett, Dylan Jones, Avery LaBua, Crow Lowry, Hedda Meier, Evan Mills, Ian Morrison, Penelope Nadeau, Laird O’Brien, Anelise Peterson Xander Pettis, and Hannah Viden

Amos McCallum Award: Deborah Dutton-Cox

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Kennebunk High School celebrates the graduating Class of 2024