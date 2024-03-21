Alva woman missing, wanted on seven warrants linked to LaBelle drunken driving deaths

An Alva woman missing for six days is also wanted on seven warrants linked to drunken driving, including manslaughter, officials say.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers reports that Anne Lang, 41, is on the run trying to avoid the warrants with her trial set to begin.

Anne Lang

She has a failure to appear warrant for her arrest.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Lang's BMW crashed into 42-year-old Enedino Galindo, 42, Keanna Galindo, 13, and Aryana Galindo, 15, on State Road 80 approaching Fort Denaud Road in LaBelle as they were backing out of a drive. Enedino Galindo and Aryana Galindo were flung from the car and died, while Keanna Galindo died at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers.

Lang is accused of exceeding 100 mph in the January 20, 2021, crash. Troopers said her blood-alcohol level was 0.22. In Florida, the legal limit is 0.08.

Jail records indicate Lang was released from Hendry County Jail on $212,000 bond in June 2021. She spent nearly three months in jail.

Although she is considered a missing person, she's also a wanted fugitive, Crime Stoppers reports.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call1-800-780-TIPS (8477), online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3 Tips app.

Stacey Henson is the live breaking news and visuals editor for The Naples Daily News and Fort Myers News-Press. You may reach her at shenson@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Anne Lang of Alva wanted on arrest warrants in 2021 deaths of family